Gerry Adams Christmas video: prominent Sinn Fein figure says ‘apology would be helpful’

Gerry Adams in the Ferry Clever card company's Christmas video

Eoin O Broin said that although he doesn’t believe the former Sinn Fein president “intended to cause hurt or offence,” he thinks an apology “would be helpful”.

In the video, commissioned by the Londonderry based Ferry Clever greeting card company, Mr Adams is shown arriving at the front door of a house singing ‘tiocfaidh ar la’ in the style of a Christmas carol.

The householder in the video later repeats a quip, used by Mr Adams when making reference to the IRA at a Belfast rally in 1995 – “They haven’t gone away you know”.

In an interview with a Waterford radio station, which was broadcast yesterday morning, Mr O Broin said: “From reading some of the commentary around the video, it seems that more offence was caused by a sentence at the end, around ‘they haven’t gone away you know’ – which of course is a reference back to that time when Gerry Adams made a speech outside Belfast City Hall and used that phrase.

“What I’m saying is, that when republicans of my generation hear the phrase ‘tiocfaidh ar la,’ what we hear is a phrase which means, as republicans, ‘out day will come’ in a 32 county united Ireland.”

However, when it was put to Mr O’Broin that many others view the slogan as having a more sinister meaning, he said: “For lots of people it will mean different things, but we can’t erase who we are.”

The Dublin Mid-West TD, who is the party’s spokesperson on housing, added: “I don’t believe for a second Gerry either intended to cause hurt or offence to anybody; I really don’t. But given the fact that offence has been caused, yes, I think for him to apologise for the offence that has been caused would be helpful.”

Prior to it being withdrawn from the internet, former Sinn Fein MEP Martina Anderson retweeted the video with a glowing recommendation.

She said: “A must watch… @GerryAdamsSF you are a star – love it.”

The Ferry Clever company withdrew the video, which was a charity fundraising initiative, following a backlash from terror victims.

A company spokesperson said: “These initiatives are a very effective way for us to give something back to the local communities ... however... our approach has unintentionally caused hurt which we deeply regret.”

