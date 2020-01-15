Gerry Adams ‘emotional’ at standing down as Sinn Fein TD for Louth

Gerry Adams has described himself as feeling “emotional” at the prospect of stepping down as TD for Louth.

The former Sinn Fein president, who led the party between 1983 and 2018, has said he will not seek re-election to the Dail in next month’s general election in the Republic.

Addressing a party meeting in Dundalk, the veteran politician to supporters he was proud to have represented the constituency in the Irish parliament.

“As my term as a TD for Louth comes to an end, I have to confess to being emotional about departing after serving the people of this constituency for nine years,” he said.

“Throughout my nine years in Louth, my endeavour was to keep a national focus while delivering locally.

“Locally we concentrated on improving the provision of public services – particularly the provision of a Primary Care Centre in Dundalk, Mental Health services, housing provision, a new county ground for the GAA, and much more.

“Sinn Féin, along with civil society and organisations like Border Communities Against Brexit have worked hard to ensure that there will be no physical infrastructure reinforcing the border dividing Ireland.”

Mr Adams added; “But there is much more work to been done to protect our economies north and south and to oppose the efforts by the British to dilute the rights agenda in the north.”