Gerry Adams grilled again on connection to IRA

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams outside the High Court in Dublin, where he is bringing a legal action against the BBC over allegations about the murder of an MI5 spy. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Gerry Adams was again questioned yesterday on whether or not he was in the IRA, as he continued taking questions in his libel case against the BBC.

The 76-year-old said he is suing the broadcaster over allegations in a broadcast which he said “sets aside the huge work that was done” by him for peace and to persuade the IRA to “leave the stage”.

The former Sinn Fein president also told the court in Dublin that he did not want to be egotistical as he considered himself to be as “flawed as anybody else” in the room, adding: “I don't go around trumpeting my achievements.”

However, he said he had – with others – achieved a peace process and built Sinn Fein to the largest party on the island.

Mr Adams said he acknowledged there were various allegations and assertions about his alleged involvement with the IRA and its crimes across various forms of media, including books, television and newspaper, spanning a period of decades.

However, he said he never acknowledged their accuracy nor correctness – adding: “In fact, I deny them.”

He added: “There are of course some folk who want to fight the war all over again and set aside the progress that has been made – and that includes those who killed Denis Donaldson, and I'm sure whoever it was who would like to see me dead as well.”

Mr Adams was also asked about the Disney television series ‘Say Nothing’, based on the book of the same name by US journalist Patrick Radden Keefe.

The series is a dramatisation of several events of the Troubles, including the life of IRA activist Dolours Price and the murder of Jean McConville.

He said he had not seen the series nor read the book, adding: “Life's too short to watch Disney, especially when it's dealing with serious issues.”

He described the author as an opportunist and said he believed he had declined an opportunity to be interviewed by him.

On Wednesday, the barrister for the BBC, Paul Gallagher read extracts from books and a series of newspaper articles which featured politicians including former taoisigh Bertie Ahern and Enda Kenny, as well as SDLP founder John Hume and ex-UUP leader David Trimble, expressing surprise that Mr Adams was not acknowledging he was a member of the IRA.

Mr Adams said he did tens of thousands of interviews and could not “recall every single one”.

He repeatedly said it was not for him to comment on the journalistic content of the extracts, also noting that it was open for Mr Gallagher to call Mr Ahern to explain his comments to the court.

The former Sinn Fein leader was also questioned on matters relating to a number of issues, including the party’s move to end abstentionism from the Oireachtas, Stormontgate and the killing of prison officer Brian Stack.

On the subject of ending abstentionism, Mr Adams said he had “never purported to speak for the IRA ever”.

He said whatever the IRA was going to do on that topic, he and others had come to the considered position that it was the right policy.

Asked by judge Alexander Owens if all members of the IRA would be members of Sinn Fein, Mr Adams said it was not the case and that not all members of Sinn Fein would necessarily support the IRA.

While stating he was not able to specifically remember individual articles that were raised by Mr Gallagher, Mr Adams acknowledged that claims about him being a member of the Army Council of the IRA had been raised in public.

He said he was doing this to save the court time as Mr Gallagher was “repeating questions time and time and time again”.

He further accused Mr Gallagher of trying to persuade the jury that he did not have a reputation or that his reputation was “useless”.

He said the BBC’s lawyer was engaging in a “smothering saturation of the jury” with “obscure quotes” dating back 30-40 years.

Mr Adams said he brought allegations to his legal team as a matter of routine and added that he had repeatedly received legal advice that he would “not get any sort of a fair hearing” to challenge various claims made about him in the press.

However, he said he had taken action on a number of occasions by writing to editors or the Press Council which had resulted in retractions or apologies.

In the case of the action against the BBC, he added: “That shows how seriously I take this allegation in the Spotlight programme, that I am suing.”

He said he had sued against what he considers to be an issue that “sets aside the huge work that was done” by him and others on the peace process.

He said the import of the programme was that his work to end the campaign of violence “was a scam” and that the IRA Army Council had authorised the killing of Mr Donaldson and asked Mr Adams for permission.

He said he considered this to be a “lie” and “grievous smear” which “could have no other impact on the peace process but to undermine what was achieved”.

Mr Adams repeatedly said the issues being raised in the court were “more of the same” and had not mentioned the allegation in the Spotlight programme which was at issue in the case.

He said his solicitor had made a “strenuous effort” to get the BBC to deal with the matter outside of the courts, noting it was licence-fee payers for the broadcaster that were paying for Mr Gallagher’s services.