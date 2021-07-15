Eileen Weir, Network Coordinator of Shankill Women's Centre, Rachel Powell, Women's Sector Lobbyist and Elaine Crory, Good Relations Coordinator, were invited by the NIAC to present evidence and answer questions on Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

In response to a question put to her about the Northern Ireland Protocol, Shankill community worker, Eileen Weir, claimed propaganda seeking to paint the protocol in as negative a light as possible was "rife" in her community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms. Weir and a group of other women answered questions asked by MPs concerning Brexit and the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Ms. Weir also made reference to the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC), who represent loyalist paramilitary groups the UVF and UDA.

The LCC appeared before the NIAC in May during which time one of its members, Joel Keys, said he "wouldn't rule violence off the table" if the Northern Ireland Protocol remained.

Ms. Weir told the committee that none of the people she had talked to in the working class loyalist community of the Shankill told her the LCC spoke on their behalf.

Immediately after the panel of women had finished answering questions from MPs, messages concerning Ms. Weir started to appear on social media.

Some people, who claimed to be from the Shankill area, ridiculed Ms. Weir for the answers she gave, with particular reference to her comments concerning the Northern Ireland Protocol "propaganda" and the LCC.

Others questioned her credentials as a unionist and loyalist.

"Whether we agree with what everybody tells us in these committees or disagree with everything they say to us, we are a democratically accountable scrutiny committee of the House of Commons where free speech and democracy are our hallmarks," said NIAC chair, Simon Hoare, MP.

"On behalf of the committee, I want to say, that the intimidation, if you will, of those witnesses on social media, by those who should hang their heads in shame.is not acceptable."

Ms. Weir added: "I know those witnesses and others will not be cowed from speaking truth onto power and as far as I am concerned and as long as I am in the chair, no voice will be silenced from giving their thoughts and opinions on topical issues as they affect Northern Ireland

"For those who want to take a different view, I suggest they go and find a country where the rule of law, democracy and free speech are not the hallmarks that we all cherish."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry