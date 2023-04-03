Good Friday Agreement: Archive pictures from the time of the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland

These pictures come from our picture archive around the time of the Good Friday Agreement.
See if you remember what was happening at the time.
PACEMAKER BELFAST 10/04/98 SDLP leaders John Hume, Seamus Mallon and Eddie McGraddy talk to the press after the deal at Stormont today.
PACEMAKER BELFAST 08/04/98 DUP leader Ian Paisley has a public arguement with SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon who called Mr Paisley a squatter at the All party talks.
PACEMAKER 10-04/98 A snow bound Unionist leader David Trimble takes questions from the media this evening.
Loyalist graveyard killer Michael Stone (dressed in Black) walks free from the Maze prison this morning and is greeted by upwards of two dozen supporters after he was freed under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.
