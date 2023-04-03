News you can trust since 1737
Good Friday Agreement: Archive pictures from the time of the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland

These pictures come from our picture archive around the time of the Good Friday Agreement.

By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:11 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 14:43 BST

See if you remember what was happening at the time.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 10/04/98 SDLP leaders John Hume, Seamus Mallon and Eddie McGraddy talk to the press after the deal at Stormont today. PICTURE BY PAUL FAITH/PACEMAKER

1.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 08/04/98 DUP leader Ian Paisley has a public arguement with SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon who called Mr Paisley a squatter at the All party talks. PICTURE BY PAUL FAITH/PACEMAKER PRESS

2.

PACEMAKER 10-04/98 A snow bound Unionist leader David Trimble takes questions from the media this evening. PICTURE BY PAUL FAITH/PACEMAKER

3.

Loyalist graveyard killer Michael Stone (dressed in Black) walks free from the Maze prison this morning and is greeted by upwards of two dozen supporters after he was freed under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement. PHOTO:STEVE WILSON/PACEMAKER

4.

