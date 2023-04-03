Good Friday Agreement: Here are 32 images of what was happening 25 years ago

These pictures come from our picture archive around the time of the Good Friday Agreement.
See if you remember what was happening at the time.
1.
PACEMAKER BELFAST 18/06/98 Former UDA terrorist and then Ulster Democratic Party candidate in the forthcoming Assembly Elections (June 25th) John White pictured in North Belfast canvassing votes before next Thursday. Photo: pacemaker
2.
PACEMAKER BELFAST 08/04/98 DUP leader Ian Paisley has a public arguement with SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon who called Mr Paisley a squatter at the All party talks.
PICTURE BY PAUL FAITH/PACEMAKER PRESS Photo: pacemaker
3.
PACEMAKER BELFAST 10/04/98 Prime Minister Tony Blair and his Irish counterpart Bertie Aherne shake on their deal at Stormont castle this evening.
PICTURE BY PAUL FAITH/PACEMAKER Photo: pacemaker
4.
PACEMAKER BELFAST 10/04/98 SDLP leaders John Hume, Seamus Mallon and Eddie McGraddy talk to the press after the deal at Stormont today.
PICTURE BY PAUL FAITH/PACEMAKER Photo: pacemaker