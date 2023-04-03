News you can trust since 1737
Loyalist graveyard killer Michael Stone pictured at a press conference in east Belfast after he was freed from prison today under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement. PHOTO:STEVE WILSON/PACEMAKER

Good Friday Agreement: Here are 32 images of what was happening 25 years ago

These pictures come from our picture archive around the time of the Good Friday Agreement.

By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:11 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 17:20 BST

See if you remember what was happening at the time.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 18/06/98 Former UDA terrorist and then Ulster Democratic Party candidate in the forthcoming Assembly Elections (June 25th) John White pictured in North Belfast canvassing votes before next Thursday.

1.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 18/06/98 Former UDA terrorist and then Ulster Democratic Party candidate in the forthcoming Assembly Elections (June 25th) John White pictured in North Belfast canvassing votes before next Thursday. Photo: pacemaker

PACEMAKER BELFAST 08/04/98 DUP leader Ian Paisley has a public arguement with SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon who called Mr Paisley a squatter at the All party talks. PICTURE BY PAUL FAITH/PACEMAKER PRESS

2.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 08/04/98 DUP leader Ian Paisley has a public arguement with SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon who called Mr Paisley a squatter at the All party talks. PICTURE BY PAUL FAITH/PACEMAKER PRESS Photo: pacemaker

PACEMAKER BELFAST 10/04/98 Prime Minister Tony Blair and his Irish counterpart Bertie Aherne shake on their deal at Stormont castle this evening. PICTURE BY PAUL FAITH/PACEMAKER

3.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 10/04/98 Prime Minister Tony Blair and his Irish counterpart Bertie Aherne shake on their deal at Stormont castle this evening. PICTURE BY PAUL FAITH/PACEMAKER Photo: pacemaker

PACEMAKER BELFAST 10/04/98 SDLP leaders John Hume, Seamus Mallon and Eddie McGraddy talk to the press after the deal at Stormont today. PICTURE BY PAUL FAITH/PACEMAKER

4.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 10/04/98 SDLP leaders John Hume, Seamus Mallon and Eddie McGraddy talk to the press after the deal at Stormont today. PICTURE BY PAUL FAITH/PACEMAKER Photo: pacemaker

