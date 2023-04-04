Good Friday Agreement: Here are 47 images of what was happening a lifetime ago

These pictures come from our picture archive around the time of the Good Friday Agreement.
See if you remember what was happening at the time.
1.
PACEMAKER BELFAST 10/4/1998 - The Good Friday Agreement signing. - The Belfast Telegraph newspaper stands break the news that all of Northern Ireland wanted to hear. Photo: pacemaker
2.
PACEMAKER BELFAST 19/06/98 Massive loyalist rally at Belfast city hall against the Anglo Irish Agreement in 1986 Photo: pacemaker
3.
(Left to right): UUP leader David Trimble, SDLP leader John Hume and rock star Bono of the Irish band U2 stand together on stage during a minute's silence in memory of all those who have died in Northern Ireland at the beginning of a special concert in Belfast tonight (Tuesday) to promote the "Yes" vote in Friday's referendum on the Good Friday Peace Agreement. See PA story ULSTER Talks Bono. EDI Photo by Chris Bacon/PA Photo: Chris Bacon
4.
PACEMAKER BELFAST 08/04/98 DUP leader Ian Paisley has a public arguement with SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon who called Mr Paisley a squatter at the All party talks.
PICTURE BY PAUL FAITH/PACEMAKER PRESS Photo: pacemaker