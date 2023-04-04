Good Friday Agreement: Here are 47 images of what was happening a lifetime ago

3 .

(Left to right): UUP leader David Trimble, SDLP leader John Hume and rock star Bono of the Irish band U2 stand together on stage during a minute's silence in memory of all those who have died in Northern Ireland at the beginning of a special concert in Belfast tonight (Tuesday) to promote the "Yes" vote in Friday's referendum on the Good Friday Peace Agreement. See PA story ULSTER Talks Bono. EDI Photo by Chris Bacon/PA Photo: Chris Bacon