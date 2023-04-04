News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
31 minutes ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
1 hour ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
2 hours ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
2 hours ago Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer scare
4 hours ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
Notorious loyalist terror chief Johnny Mad Dog Adair walked free from Northern Ireland's top security Maze prison, just outside Belfast, and immediately donned a bullet-proof vest. * Johnny Adair the Ulster Freedom Fighter (UFF) Commander walked free from the Maze prison , Adair was jailed in 1995 for directing terrorism, he was the 293rd prisoner, to be released early under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement. Notorious loyalist terror chief Johnny Mad Dog Adair walked free from Northern Ireland's top security Maze prison, just outside Belfast, and immediately donned a bullet-proof vest. * Johnny Adair the Ulster Freedom Fighter (UFF) Commander walked free from the Maze prison , Adair was jailed in 1995 for directing terrorism, he was the 293rd prisoner, to be released early under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.
Notorious loyalist terror chief Johnny Mad Dog Adair walked free from Northern Ireland's top security Maze prison, just outside Belfast, and immediately donned a bullet-proof vest. * Johnny Adair the Ulster Freedom Fighter (UFF) Commander walked free from the Maze prison , Adair was jailed in 1995 for directing terrorism, he was the 293rd prisoner, to be released early under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

Good Friday Agreement: Here are 47 images of what was happening a lifetime ago

These pictures come from our picture archive around the time of the Good Friday Agreement.

By Gemma Murray
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:11 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 14:11 BST

See if you remember what was happening at the time.

Watch this

PACEMAKER BELFAST 10/4/1998 - The Good Friday Agreement signing. - The Belfast Telegraph newspaper stands break the news that all of Northern Ireland wanted to hear.

1.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 10/4/1998 - The Good Friday Agreement signing. - The Belfast Telegraph newspaper stands break the news that all of Northern Ireland wanted to hear. Photo: pacemaker

Photo Sales
PACEMAKER BELFAST 19/06/98 Massive loyalist rally at Belfast city hall against the Anglo Irish Agreement in 1986

2.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 19/06/98 Massive loyalist rally at Belfast city hall against the Anglo Irish Agreement in 1986 Photo: pacemaker

Photo Sales
(Left to right): UUP leader David Trimble, SDLP leader John Hume and rock star Bono of the Irish band U2 stand together on stage during a minute's silence in memory of all those who have died in Northern Ireland at the beginning of a special concert in Belfast tonight (Tuesday) to promote the "Yes" vote in Friday's referendum on the Good Friday Peace Agreement. See PA story ULSTER Talks Bono. EDI Photo by Chris Bacon/PA

3.

(Left to right): UUP leader David Trimble, SDLP leader John Hume and rock star Bono of the Irish band U2 stand together on stage during a minute's silence in memory of all those who have died in Northern Ireland at the beginning of a special concert in Belfast tonight (Tuesday) to promote the "Yes" vote in Friday's referendum on the Good Friday Peace Agreement. See PA story ULSTER Talks Bono. EDI Photo by Chris Bacon/PA Photo: Chris Bacon

Photo Sales
PACEMAKER BELFAST 08/04/98 DUP leader Ian Paisley has a public arguement with SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon who called Mr Paisley a squatter at the All party talks. PICTURE BY PAUL FAITH/PACEMAKER PRESS

4.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 08/04/98 DUP leader Ian Paisley has a public arguement with SDLP deputy leader Seamus Mallon who called Mr Paisley a squatter at the All party talks. PICTURE BY PAUL FAITH/PACEMAKER PRESS Photo: pacemaker

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 12