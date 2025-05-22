Gordon Lyons to attend first GAA match as Stormont Communities Minister

Northern Ireland’s Communities Minister Gordon Lyons is to attend his first GAA match in the role this weekend

Northern Ireland's Communities Minister Gordon Lyons is to attend his first GAA match in the role this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The DUP MLA, who has sport in his ministerial portfolio, has been criticised for not attending a senior-level GAA match.

On Thursday it was confirmed that Mr Lyons will attend a match after an invitation from the Ulster Council of the GAA last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, he pledged to attend a GAA match in 2025.

During a visit to Washington DC in March, Mr Lyons said: "I would like to make the point that I have been to GAA clubs, have been to GAA events, have met with the GAA."

The move comes as a key funding decision on the redevelopment of the former GAA ground Casement Park in west Belfast is expected.

While the Assembly, the GAA and the Irish Government have all pledged money towards the project, the UK Government is expected to announce next month what funding it will provide after a Treasury spending review.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lyons will not be the first DUP politician to go to a GAA match, after then party leader Arlene Foster attended an Ulster final with then MLA Christopher Stalford in 2018.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and former communities minister and current Education Minister Paul Givan have also tried their hands at camogie, Gaelic football and hurling.

A spokesperson for the Department for Communities said: "The minister will be attending a GAA game on Saturday following an invitation from the UCGAA last week.