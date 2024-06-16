Toxic blue-green algae on the slipway of Ballyronan marina on Lough Neagh in September 2023. Photo: PA

A leading environmental group says that government policy has played a clear role in the pollution crisis in Lough Neagh.

James Orr, Director of Friends of the Earth Northern Ireland, was speaking after the Stormont Executive declined to back a plan from Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir last week to rescue the Lough.

The lough provides 40% of Northern Ireland's drinking water, however excessive growth of highly toxic algae across the lough made headlines last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Experts say this is linked to excess nitrogen and phosphorus in the water from fertilisers as well as the spread of the invasive zebra mussel, which clears the water and encourages the algae to photosynthesise.

Climate warming has also been cited as a factor.

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir brought a report with 30 recommendations to the executive on Thursday – however it was not accepted by the ministers.

Significant investment would be needed to implement his plan and some recommendations require cooperation from other departments – hence the need for executive backing.

Mr Orr says that figures released from DAERA in recent weeks show that two-thirds of phosphorus in Lough Neagh has come from agricultural animal waste and one third from human waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two thirds of the human waste is coming from NI Water Sewage works and one third from septic tanks, of which there are well over 10,000 around Lough Neagh, he says.

However, the surge in animal waste is not primarily coming from family farms, he says, but rather from major factory farm businesses which he says have been created deliberately by government policy.

"DAERA has recently released its environmental statistics report. It said that there's been a 55% increase in phosphorus since 2012 to 2023.

"There has always been a level of phosphorus from farms. But what we've seen since the Going for Growth Strategy was introduced in around 2012, is a huge spike in phosphorus levels. And that has corresponded with a huge increase in the numbers of factory farms in Northern Ireland."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said DAERA is still effectively running the same policy under different names.

"But it's effectively the same idea. What we have been arguing is that this is an anti-farming policy because it's about supporting the development of large corporate agribusiness. These are not family farms. This is not even farming. This is global corporate agribusiness."

Over the past ten years he says that "hundreds of millions" of taxpayers pounds has been poured into such businesses through periodic direct and indirect subsidies, but that such businesses "come and go".

"The policy has been to invite them into Northern Ireland, through lax planning laws, and secondly, through direct or indirect subsidies."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Putting a pause on planning permission for "factory farms" would really help Lough Neagh recover, he says.

And he believes dramatic improvements can be made before even having to source any extra funding.

"What we would love to see is that the existing money [being given to factory farms] being redirected to supporting environmental improvements on real real family farms instead."

"Obviously the problem is that it's our own government that's been responsible, or at least partly responsible, for what's happened [with phosphorus]. There's no doubt in our mind that that's a major contributing factor although it's not the only factor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We also know that sewage plants have been chronically underfunded for years and are at breaking point."

"But there's a clear causation between government policy [and pollution]. It has directly contributed to the poisoning of Lough Neagh."