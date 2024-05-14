DUP leader Gavin Robinson tabled an urgent question in the House of Commons on the Belfast High Court Rwanda judgement - and asked what the government is doing to pursue a UK and Ireland immigration approach.

The government will appeal a decision by a Belfast court on its Rwanda policy and has rejected concerns about Northern Ireland becoming a magnet for migrants – as the DUP call for a British Isles approach to immigration.

The Legal Migration minister rejected concerns about “migrants flocking to Northern Ireland to avoid deportation” saying that “there is absolutely no benefit whatsoever of doing so – we’re operationalising this policy”.

He was speaking after a DUP urgent question on concerns about a High Court ruling that a key part of the government’s flagship Rwanda policy won’t apply in Northern Ireland because of the Windsor Framework.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Pursglove MP, Minister of State for Legal Migration, said the government would appeal the judgement and also attempted to draw a distinction between devolved and reserved matters – claiming that it was never the intent of the government for the protocol to cover these issues, despite no mention being made of that in the Windsor Framework.

The minister expressed “the government’s disappointment at this judgement”, adding: “We continue to believe that our policy is lawful, that our approach is compatible with international law and specifically that the illegal migration act proposals are compatible” with the Windsor Framework.

He said the government “will take all steps to defends its position including through an appeal”. Mr Pursglove said that the rights commitments covered in the deal had been “expanded” to cover issues like illegal migration – and that the judgement will not change their “operational plans” to send illegal migrants to Rwanda.

He further attempted to draw a distinction between the various laws which have brought the Rwanda policy into being and the illegal migration act on which the judgement was made, saying that the High Court ruling on the illegal migration legislation did not apply to the other laws which make the scheme operable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was speaking in response to an urgent question in the House of Commons from the DUP leader Gavin Robinson – who said that the issues raised in High Court on the Illegal Migration Act would also apply to a future challenge to the Safety of Rwanda Act.

“Though the government chose to dismiss the concerns that we outlined in this house – and our colleagues did in the other place – they had an opportunity to put this issue beyond doubt”, Mr Robinson said – highlighting an amendment he had tabled to deal with the issue “to maintain the integrity of this country’s sovereign immigration policy and to maintain the integrity and protection of our borders, and they chose not to do so”.

He said the government had significantly impaired the uniformity of the UK’s immigration policy – and asked what the government was doing to secure an immigration policy which covers all of the British Isles and assert parliament’s “sovereign will” to protect the borders of the United Kingdom.

The minister said that immigration has always been a reserved matter that “has always been applied uniformly across the UK” and claimed the Windsor Framework has been “creatively” extended to matters such as migration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is despite the fact that the Windsor Framework – which the government agreed – did not set any parameters to exclude “reserved” matters. Instead, rights guaranteed under the Good Friday Agreement are to continue to apply here – and the judgement says that “full dynamic alignment with EU law is maintained, and the Northern Ireland courts will be obliged to interpret these rights accordingly”.

The High Court ruling also says that “the UK Government undertook to incorporate the full sweep of ECHR rights into the law of Northern Ireland and make them directly enforceable in the courts” under the Belfast Agreement – a situation which continues under the framework.

Sir Robert Buckland – chair of the NI Affairs Committee – asked the minister what the government was going to do about the situation where UK laws such as immigration and legacy were stopped by Article 2 of the Windsor Framework.