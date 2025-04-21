'He was held in deep affection by many in Northern Ireland': DUP and other parties react to death of Pope Francis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reaction has begun to flow in from Northern Ireland’s political parties to the news that the pope has died.

Pope Francis passed away at 7.35am, aged 88, the Vatican has confirmed.

He was admitted to Gemelli hospital on February 14 for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia.

However, he emerged on Easter Sunday – a day before his death – to bless thousands of people in St Peter’s Square and treat them to a surprise Popemobile tour of the piazza.

Pope Francis greets the crowd during a surprise appearance at the end of the mass for Palm Sunday at St Peter's square in the Vatican on April 13, 2025. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said this morning: “Pope Francis was held in deep affection by many in Northern Ireland. We extend our respectful sympathies to all those grieving his passing.

“While many within the unionist community may hold different theological views, it is important to recognise the profound respect and admiration that many of our fellow countrymen and women had for the humble caretaker who entered the priesthood and died as the head of the Roman Catholic church.

"At this moment, we acknowledge their sorrow and offer our sincere condolences.”

Michelle O’Neill, regional leader of Sinn Fein, said: “I am very sad to learn of the death of Pope Francis, a man of great faith and a strong, determined leader.

“During his visit to Ireland in 2018, he spoke passionately in support of the peace process. He also marked the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, giving thanks for the peace it delivered in Ireland.

“Pope Francis showed compassion on LGBT issues and condemned right-wing extremists, and he was ahead of many world leaders in speaking out against the Israeli war in Gaza. His efforts to reach out and acknowledge past wrongs should also be recognised.

“Catholics right across the world, including here in Ireland, will feel his loss deeply.

“I extend my condolences to Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, Eamon Martin, Church leaders here in Ireland and throughout the world.”

And past SDLP leader Colum Eastwood MP said: “Pope Francis was a leader in every sense of the word. His deep wells of kindness, compassion and empathy for others, especially the marginalised and dispossessed, gave him a powerful moral authority that went far beyond his role as head of the Catholic Church.

“I know that people across our community, many of whom do not identify as Catholic or who had felt themselves distant from the church, felt a closeness to and strong admiration for Pope Francis that transcended denomination. That came from his characteristic love of people, his modest lifestyle and commitment to lifting up the most vulnerable. The loss of his leadership will be keenly felt across the world.

“Pope Francis had a particularly strong affinity for Ireland and his visit in 2018 was a remarkable moment for our island. We were also deeply touched by the kind, thoughtful messages he extended to Derry following the death of John Hume. His fondness for Ireland and the people who live here was reciprocated by our community.

“This is a sad day for the Catholic community across Ireland particularly as it comes during the Easter period. Our thoughts are with all those who knew and worked with Pope Francis through his ministry and with all the faithful who will be feeling this loss today.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis.” (Google Translate renders this phrase as ‘on the right hand of God, may his soul rest in peace’ in English).

Alliance leader Naomi Long said: “This is a moment of deep sadness, not just for Catholics around the world but everyone who wishes to be in a shared and pluralist society.

“Among other moves, Pope Francis made overtures towards the LGBTQ+ community, criticising the rise of right-wing populism and anti-immigration rhetoric in particular. He also put climate change at the heart of his papacy during his lifetime.