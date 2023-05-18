Here are a selection of early voters this morning including Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie who was one of the first
The leader of the UUP Doug Beattie was out this morning early to cast his vote at his local voting centre.
By Gemma Murray
Published 18th May 2023, 10:48 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 11:36 BST
18th April 2023Voting begins in Northern Ireland for local council elections. UUP leader Doug Beattie arrives at the polling station at Seago Primary School in Co. Armagh. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye
2. Pacemaker Voters to decide who sits on NI's local councils 001.JPG
Voters at St John’s Hall in Crumlin Co Antrim as Voters are going to the polls on Thursday to decide who should represent them on Northern Ireland's 11 councils.
A total of 807 candidates are competing for 462 seats in council chambers across the region. Photo: pacemaker
18th April 2023Voting begins in Northern Ireland for local council elections. Voters arrive at the polling station at Seago Primary School in Co. Armagh. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye