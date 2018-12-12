Here's how the bookies think Theresa May will fare in tonight's vote-of-no-confidence

Bookmakers seldom get it wrong.

If Paddy Power is anything to go by then British Prime Minister Theresa May will comfortably survive a vote-of-no-confidence in her ability to lead the Conservative party.

British Prime Minister, Theresa May. (Photo: P.A. Wire)

Paddy Power is currently offering odds as small as 1/8 that the Prime Minister will survive the vote whilst they rate her chances of losing at 5/1.

The vote is due to take place between 6:00pm and 8:00pm on Wednesday with the result expected at around 9:00pm.

If Theresa May loses the vote she will more than likely be forced to resign.

However, should the Prime Minister survive the vote, she cannot be challenged again for a full year.

*Betting odds correct at the time of publishing.