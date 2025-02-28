The TUV has said that it is high time to cancel the rebuilding of Casement Park, after it was revealed that so far some £17m has been spent on the project.

The party said that, if DUP communities minister Gordon Lyons persists in supporting the rebuild plans, then the GAA – as the ultimate beneficiaries of the new stadium – must be made to pay some of its takings to the government.

The TUV issued the statement after Mr Lyons revealed in a meeting of Stormont’s communities committee the current estimated cost of the project.

"My understanding of the figure for Casement to date, if I am right – £17m,” Mr Lyons told MLAs on Thursday.

An aerial view shows some redevelopment works at Casement Park stadium in Belfast, Northern Ireland on March 19, 2024 (photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The department later moved to clarify that the exact figure is £17.6m, and it is not all government money.

It told the News Letter: “The total spend to date (from 2011) on the Casement Park Project is £17.6m; £10.9m expended by the Department for Communities [in 2023] and £6.7m by the Ulster Council of the GAA.

“The departmental expenditure includes planning, legal and consultancy costs, as well as other spend associated with the development of the project.”

The TUV said: “Already Casement has cost the public around half of what was spent to redevelop Windsor Park. As TUV have said for some time, it is clear that Casement was a flawed project from the off.

"It has been beset by problems – judicial reviews brought by local residents, asbestos on the site, and wildly unrealistic plans to host Euro matches which have come to nothing.

"However, the greatest scandal is the cost. £17 million has already been squandered and the GAA, the richest sporting organisation on the island - is still refusing to stump up the money needed to complete the work.

"Frankly time should have been called on this project a long time ago.

"However, if the Minister is to persist, he must at a minimum demand that a condition of Casement getting additional funding must be that the GAA is required to pay back a percentage of their takings from non-GAA events hosted at Casement to the public purse."

The whole story dates back to 2011, when Northern Ireland’s government announced it would give cash to three major sporting outfits so they could rebuild stadiums: £61.4m to the IFA, £61.4m to the GAA, and £15m to the IRFU.

The IFA and IRFU money has long been spent, contributing to the £31m-or-so revamp of Windsor Park and the roughly £15m revamp of Ravenhill stadium.

But the GAA money was never used, and over time the cost of rebuilding Casement – which has been unused since 2013 – has since spiralled, with concerns being raised about traffic volumes and whether the stadium could be safely evacuated in an emergency.

Originally, the commonly-cited price estimate was around £77m.

But by September 2024, the Labour government said that the costs had risen to “potentially over £400m”, and that it would not be stumping up funds to rebuild the stadium for use as part of the 2028 Euros football contest.

The GAA itself has dismissed the £400m-plus figure, but has not given its own estimate; all it has said is that “the final figure will be well below the wildly exaggerated costs of £400m plus”.