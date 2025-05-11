Hilary Benn says Northern Ireland will 'benefit greatly' from UK trade deals - but TUV boss calls comments 'wholly disingenuous'

Secretary of State Hilary Benn speaking to media during a recent press conference at the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The Secretary of State has said Northern Ireland stands to “benefit greatly” from trade deals struck between the UK and USA – with full access for exports and the ability “to avoid any EU duties” on imports under Windsor Framework rules.

However, Jim Allister has branded Mr Benn’s comments “wholly disingenuous” – saying that companies would have to go through a “convoluted and tardy process” with no guarantee that tariffs would be paid back.

The UUP’s Steve Aiken says it remains to be seen whether the EU will see Northern Ireland as a threat to its single market – but says it is “inconceivable” that Brussels will permit “an open back door”.

The comments come after the UK government signed off two trade deals – one with India and the other with the Trump administration. Under post-Brexit trade rules, NI companies can export freely under UK trade deals, but imports to the province are controlled by the European Union.

That means EU tariffs (import taxes) need to be paid on goods brought into Northern Ireland since January 2021. The full amount can be claimed back on goods coming from Great Britain, according to the UK government website.

If the imports come from a country outside of the UK or EU (such as India or the United States) – a claim can be made on the difference if the EU tax was greater than the UK tax. A number of other criteria also apply, which Mr Allister says is a convoluted and slow process.

Speaking after the trade deals were secured last week, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn said: “Northern Ireland's businesses and people stand to benefit greatly from the trade deals announced this week with both the US and India.

“As part of these deals, Northern Ireland exporters will have full access to the US and India markets, on the same terms as the rest of the UK.

“Northern Ireland businesses importing goods from both countries under this deal can use the schemes established under the Windsor Framework to avoid any EU duties.

“These deals are a key part of our Plan for Change to go further and faster to strengthen the UK's economy.”

However, the TUV leader Jim Allister has slammed the Secretary of State’s interpretation of the deals.

The North Antrim MP told the News Letter: “This a wholly disingenuous statement when it comes to imports under these trade deals.

“Far from ‘avoiding’ EU tariffs, Northern Ireland importers will pay these foreign tariffs, while Great Britain importers avoid them - all because the UK does not control Northern Ireland’s trade laws, but the EU does, and, of course, the EU has no trade deal with either India or the USA.

“A convoluted and tardy process whereby in some cases it might be possible to submit luminous paperwork to reclaim tariffs already paid, is no excuse for Northern Ireland being as foreign EU territory within these deals. All we ask is for equal citizenship, which these deals deny us”.

The Ulster Unionist MLA Steve Aiken, who sits on Stormont’s Windsor Framework Democratic Scrutiny Committee, said: “The Secretary of State seems to have more details on these deals than the rest of us.

“Key commentators have already pointed out that the US deal hasn’t been finalised and that the India deal, while welcome, is limited in scope.

“Where the issue lies is in how the European Union will treat Northern Ireland as to whether it acts as a threat, allowing Indian and US goods access to the EU without its safeguards and extant from EU/US tariff, especially now that Northern Ireland should be ringfenced from EU non-tariff regulations by being part of UK market.

“In the event of a protracted US/EU trade war, it’s inconceivable that the EU will permit such an open back door.

“While the Secretary of State’s optimism may be admired by some, the reality of the ‘re-set’ means that any perceived advantage that Northern Ireland receives from UK trade deals will be robustly challenged by Brussels.

“The protocol was designed to advantage the EU, a point too often forgotten”.

Meanwhile the Government has said it wants “to go further in terms of the trading relationship with the US” – but an American economist warned the deal struck with Donald Trump “isn’t worth the paper it’s written on”.