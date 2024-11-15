Hillary Clinton: Pre-judging how a US president should look a barrier to women taking the role, says former senator
Speaking at a women in leadership event at Queen's University Belfast a week after president-elect Donald Trump triumphed over Democratic candidate and vice president Kamala Harris in the US election, Mrs Clinton spoke about why she believes there have been more female prime ministers in parliamentary systems than presidents.
Mrs Clinton, who ran unsuccessfully to be president in 2016, said that in a parliamentary system a woman can prove her worth to colleagues and are more likely to rise to the top.
"Whether it's Margaret Thatcher, Indira Gandhi or Angela Merkel, you see the women who are known as women leaders who came to power in the last 50 years or so, as heading a party within a parliament," she said.
"A presidential system is very different. You usually go through a primary to determine who the party picks to be the candidate, you have to run to the whole country, you have to raise all the money and you really are out there on your own, and it's a very different kind of contest than rising through the parliamentary ranks," she said.
"That is still competitive obviously but it requires somewhat different preparation and skills.
"So it was always interesting to see how women as the head of government got to that position. Because they were the head of government, but not the head of state, there was somebody else to fill all the ceremonial roles, but when you run for president, you're head of both. So people are judging you, not just “can she do the job, does she look like the head of state?”.
"That's one of the reasons we've had trouble now twice breaking through to elect a woman president because there is still a mindset in our country certainly about what a president looks like and how a president acts so therefore who should be a president."
Mrs Clinton, who is Chancellor of Queen's, said she was very happy to be back in Belfast, quipping: "I'm thinking about applying for an asylum."
A host of women, including Northern Ireland minister Fleur Anderson, spoke about the challenges of women moving into leadership positions and thanked Mrs Clinton for the interest she continues to take in Northern Ireland decades after she visited with her husband, then US president Bill Clinton, to encourage political leaders moving towards the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.
Mrs Clinton said she sees an enormous amount of potential in the expansion of female leadership and warned against the "perfection gene", instead urging the importance of getting involved and learning from mistakes.
She said it was a journey for women to step up for leadership, and expressed concern about leaders increasingly becoming "performers", and said women need to learn how to respond to this.
During her address, Ms Anderson praised all-women shortlists as giving her the confidence to put herself forward to run for Parliament and increasing the number of female MPs from less than 10% in the 1990s to 40% at the last election earlier this year.
