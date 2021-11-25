Historian gives Northern Ireland centenary commemoration talk at Palace of Westminster

Westminster

The event, hosted by the Lord Speaker, included a talk by Prof Graham Walker from Queen’s University – ‘Northern Ireland: the UK’s first example of devolution’ – followed by a question and answer session.

Prof Walker is a member of the government’s NI Centenary Historical Advisory Panel

Members of both the Lords and the House of Commons were in attendance, as well as officials from the Northern Ireland Office and other government departments.

A video of the event will be uploaded to the Lord Speaker’s website in due course.

