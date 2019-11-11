Historical abuse survivors to meet Civil Service chief today on compensation

Victims of Historical institutional abuse in Northern Ireland will meet the head of the NI Civil Service today to find out how they will be compensated.

They are to meet with Civil Service chief David Sterling at Stormont today.

The meeting comes after MPs passed long-awaited legislation that will see compensation paid to survivors.

NI Secretary of State Julian Smith said the bill was the first of its kind in the UK, in terms of how survivors will be paid.

The bill was fast-tracked through the Commons in just over an hour last week before Parliament broke up for the general election.

The HIA Inquiry investigated historical allegations of child abuse in residential institutions run by religious, charitable and state organisations.

The inquiry chair, Sir Anthony Hart, recommended all victims of institutional abuse should receive tax-free, lump sum payments ranging from £7,500 to £100,000 from a government-funded redress scheme.

However, the legislation stalled after the collapse of Stormont in 2017.

Last week, Appeal Court judges ruled that Stormont’s Executive Office has the power to compensate survivors in Northern Ireland.