Huge interest in new book on RHI scandal by Sam McBride

A new book by News Letter political editor Sam McBride on the inside story of the RHI scandal is attracting what its publisher calls “an unprecedented level of reader and book trade interest”.

‘Burned’ is published on Tuesday, October 16 and publishers Merrion Press say the number of pre-ordered copies on Amazon is in the thousands, with bookshops demanding special deliveries of the book to meet demand on its release.

Publisher Conor Graham of Merrion Press said: “I’ve been working in publishing in Ireland for nearly 20 years, and I’ve never seen the level of interest from readers, booksellers and the media for a new title in all that time.

“It’s totally unprecedented. We were thrilled at Merrion Press when we signed the deal with Sam to publish this important and revelatory title; we knew then how significant the story was and how Sam was the person best placed to tell it – but we didn’t realise the book’s release would coincide with such momentous political upheaval across these islands; the timing is phenomenal.”

Burned, The Inside Story of the ‘Cash-for-Ash’ Scandal and Northern Ireland’s Secretive New Elite is the culmination of almost three years’ work by Sam McBride, uncovering multiple elements of the scandal and then reporting in detail on Sir Patrick Coghlin’s public inquiry.

RRP £16.99/€18.95