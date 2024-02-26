King Charles delivers a speech, beside Queen Camilla at the State Opening of Parliament. A Humble Address is a symbolic message delivered by Parliament to the monarch. Photo: Leon Neal/PA Wire

MPs debated the symbolic message to the monarch – part of the DUP’s Safeguarding the Union deal with the government.

Sir Jeffrey said in the DUP’s seven tests “we talked about fulfilling the Acts of Union while others – who hadn’t bothered to read the original Acts of Union. Who didn’t know what they are talking about. Who seek to rewrite history. Who declare themselves as the champions of unionism but don’t know their facts – talked about restoring something that would mean customs checks on goods moving between NI and GB. Would mean tariffs on goods manufactured in NI being sold in GB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This is the kind of nonsense that our detractors daily pump out. They should check their facts, know their history and understand what they’re talking about”.

He said the motion was a “reaffirmation” of Northern Ireland’s place in the Union by both the government and the opposition.

The motion was brought by the NIO minister Steve Baker – titled “Addresses to the Crown: Consideration of a Humble Address following the return of the devolved institutions in Northern Ireland”.

Minister Baker began his remarks by saying the whole nation is “astonished at the brilliance” of how the first and deputy first minister are working together – but reiterated the government’s position that the executive must embark on revenue raising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that the government had “already legislated” on free trade across the United Kingdom as part of the deal with the DUP.

DUP MP Ian Paisley pushed Mr Baker on what control the EU had over VAT in Northern Ireland, citing a constituent in North Antrim who was given a Republic of Ireland VAT number. Mr Baker said that he would meet Mr Paisley to look at the issue but said it “really is time to move on” from issues around the Protocol.

Labour shadow secretary of state Hilary Benn ‘warmly’ welcomed the motion – and congratulated Sir Jeffrey Donaldson for his leadership in restoring the Stormont institutions. He also said that Northern Ireland should never again find itself without a government.

However, he raised a section of the command paper on the all-island economy which he described as “genuinely puzzling”. The legislation requires ministers to have ‘due regard’ to the all Ireland economy – Mr Benn asked what the effect of repealing the legislation would be as it referenced much more than an all Ireland economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been debate among unionists about the address in advance of the motion in parliament – and what significance it really has.

The DUP say it will mean both the Government and the Labour Party will have the opportunity to affirm the foundational importance of the Acts of Union.

The TUV have said is it meaningless and an insult to unionists.

It flows from a commitment in the command paper Safeguarding the Union, which led to the restoration of the Stormont powersharing executive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motion has been tabled as a Humble Address, a mechanism by which Parliament communicates with the King.

The motion will welcome the return of the devolution and re-affirm the “importance of upholding” the Belfast Agreement. It also acknowledges the “foundational importance of the Acts of Union 1800”.

DUP deputy leader Gavin Robinson said last week: “this Humble Address will give Parliament the opportunity to not only express its support for the restoration of devolution but the Agreement that led to it and the constitutional reality of Northern Ireland’s place with the United Kingdom.

"As a result, not only the Government but the Labour party will have the opportunity to affirm the foundational importance of the Acts of Union, that Executive Power rests in His Majesty the King and that there is no legal or political basis for Joint Authority in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ultimately, people need to recognise the Union is in the hands of the people rather than any court or Party. It is by making sure Northern Ireland is successful and prosperous for its people that the Union will be best protected.”

Jim Allister – speaking during Members’ Statements today in the Assembly – said: “As part of the dud deal that brought the DUP back into the Executive, today, in the House of Commons, one of the DUP's fig leaves — what is grandly called a ‘humble address’ — will be promoted. It is build around a flagrant deceit, a deceit that, in the words of that humble address, includes: ‘acknowledging the foundational importance of the Acts of Union 1800, including the economic provisions under Article 6 of those Acts’.

“I say ‘deceit’ because the deal that it celebrates confirms the suspension of the very article 6 that it references. Our Supreme Court, in clear terms, because of the supremacy afforded in law to the protocol, because it establishes a continuing Irish sea border and because of the foreign EU law that it submits Northern Ireland to, has held that article 6 of the Acts of Union is in suspension.

"Nothing in the dud Donaldson deal reverses one word of that: article 6 remains in suspension. Yet, because of that, we continue to have a country partitioned by a customs and regulatory border, subject to foreign law and subject to a foreign court. Thereby, the Acts of Union, despite the deception of the humble address continue to be diminished and violated. Those whose mission it is to dismantle the Union will rightly say, ‘Well done, Jeffrey’.