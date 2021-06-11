Ian Paisley jnr: Van Morrison on-stage chant ‘parody, comedy, banter’

Ian Paisley jnr MP on stage at the Europa with Sir Van Morrison

There has been widespread criticism of the pair after a video emerged of Van Morrison – on stage at the Belfast hotel – roaring into a microphone that “Robin Swann is very dangerous” before beckoning the MP onto the stage to join in.

In an opinion piece for Rolling Stone magazine last September, Robin Swann commented on Sir Van’s outspoken opposition to the scale and duration of the Covid lockdown, saying people “expected better” of the Belfast music legend.

Mr Swann wrote: “However, it goes further than disappointment. Some of what is he saying is actually dangerous. It could encourage people to not to take Coronavirus seriously.

“If you see it all as a big conspiracy, then you are less likely to follow the vital public health advice that keeps you and others safe.”

Sir Van has continued to be a critic of Stormont’s public health policy.

In a statement on Friday evening, Mr Paisley said: “Last night’s event was very sad for the live music industry. I was put on the spot and called to the stage and tried to bring matters to a close by referencing some of Van’s music. What was parody, comedy, banter and sarcasm should not be blown out of all proportion.

“I certainly don’t believe Robin is dangerous. I think the parody and sarcasm of that comment is obvious!

“Remember last year the Department of Health labelled a song dangerous and I think Van is entitled to parody that.”

Mr Paisley added: “There is a balance in all of these matters and at times we get them right and at times wrong.

“We are all entitled to our own views on how the lockdown has been managed. I’m sure some will take offence – as with all things- but none was intended on my part.”

Alistair Bushe