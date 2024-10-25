Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If Shamrock Rovers fans cannot respect their Northern Irish hosts then they are not welcome, a unionist councillor has said.

Belfast TUV man Ron McDowell was reacting to the scenes in the city on Thursday, in and around the Europa Conference League fixture at Windsor Park.

The PSNI revealed on Friday night that two men had been arrested in connection with the match between Larne FC and the Dublin side.

Footage circulating on social media shows Rovers fans congregating on the Falls Road in the west of the city ahead of the game, some wearing balaclavas in the colours of the tricolour.

Shamrock Rovers fans at Windsor Park

Some lit flares and blocked traffic on the road.

A procession then passed along the Boucher Road, next to the largely-loyalist Village neighbourhood, chanting “if you hate the royal family clap your hands”.

The News Letter’s reporter inside the grounds also heard “ooh ahh up the Ra” and “Lizzie’s in a box” (referencing the death of the Queen).

Asked to comment, a spokesman for Rovers told the News Letter: “The club has no comment to make.”

Councillor McDowell said: “It's an indictment of Shamrock Rovers that they've nothing to say on the matter, that they wouldn't condemn it.

"Shamrock Rovers needs to speak up and do more. Irish League football has progressed leaps and bounds in the last number of years, stamping out sectarianism and promoting a sport-for-all mentality.

"Whilst we do have some small problems, we're not afraid to call out sectarianism when we see it – and this needs to be called out for what it is. It is blatant sectarianism from guests to our city.

"If they can't come and respect the people in the city, then they're not welcome.”

Asked about its response to the trouble surrounding the match, the PSNI said: “Police arrested a man and issued a community resolution notice (CRN) following disorderly behaviour by supporters attending the Larne vs Shamrock Rovers match at the National Stadium.

"Officers are also investigating reports of sectarian singing, unlawful processions before the match, criminal damage to two cars, including a police vehicle, and flares being lit.

"A 34-year-old man was arrested in the Boucher Road area on suspicion of disorderly behaviour. He has since been charged to court and was due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court today, Friday, October 25. A second man was issued a CRN for disorderly behaviour.”

Then in a statement from chief inspector Mark Conway, the PSNI added: "The vast majority of supporters attending the match enjoyed the game and it was generally a peaceful match.

“However, a small minority who chose to engage in criminal activity are ruining the experience for other football fans, as well as causing disruption to the local community.

“Our enquiries are ongoing into potential offences. I would encourage anyone with any information about these incidents to contact police on 101."

Larne FC declined to say anything.

Meanwhile, the IFA said it was down to UEFA to comment.