Several hundred people have staged a protest in Newry against the district becoming a City of Sanctuary for immigrants.

A counter protest against the main protest, which took place at Marcus Square on Saturday - attracted a smaller crowd of an estimated 100 people.

Video footage from the scene showed a large crowd of several hundred people listening to a rally from a platform on Marcus Square.

Two rows of about 20 police officers kept a much smaller counter protestt back while the main protest took place. There were no reports of any trouble.

The 'Time To Rise Newry' protest was organised by a group calling itself 'Locals First Initiative'.

Kilkeel DUP Councillor Henry Reilly, who spoke at the protest, said it was organised in response to plans by Newry Mourne and Down District Council to become 'A City Of Sanctuary'.

It is understood the aim is to make council services more accessible to asylum seekers and refugees.

"Basically the council wants to make the Newry area a City of Sanctuary for refugees," he said. "The DUP were the only party that voted against it."

DUP councillor Henry Reilly speaking at the protest in Newry city centre on Saturday against council plans to adopt City of Sanctuary status.

He said the protest was mainly organised by people from Newry itself, and was mainly nationalist in make-up.

An anti-immigrantion protest in Newry in June saw many Irish tricolours being carried.

Organisers of Saturday’s protest “got wind” of the City of Sanctuary plans and researched it heavily, he said.

He believes that becoming a city of sanctuary leads to an outside NGO guiding the council to embed certain conditions into its operations in relation to migrants.

"The big fear is that it will act as a pull factor for migrants, both legal and illegal, and that people who come from overseas are going to get preferential treatment for council services,” he said.

He said that protestors were asked not to carry any flags.

The counter protestors carried flags from NIPSA, People Before Profit (PBP) and the Palestinian flag.

The party issued a statement saying the Newry protestors were "trying to scapegoat immigrants, LGBTQ+ people and trade unionists for the problems in our society, doing the dirty work of billionaires".

It added: "If we fight amongst each other we don’t focus on the banker, the landlord, the corporations who are responsible for the deprivation across our society."

PBP also made claims about who the leaders of 'Time To Rise' are linked to and said the group shared "ample" posts from the DUP, Tories and Reform UK on social media.

But DUP MLA Diane Diane Forsythe MLA said the council "need to be honest" with the public about what City of Sanctuary will mean.

"We need details to address legitimate concerns raised by many,” she said on social media.

"Our DUP team are very concerned that this charter might encourage illegal immigrants to come to this country.

"It could actually create a barrier to the lawful and justified removal of those who do come here illegally, those who pose a threat to law and order and to our citizens within the community.”

The MLA said her party has had “enormous correspondence from all sections of the community" on this issue.