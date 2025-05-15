Implementing Supreme Court ruling 'not dependent' on Equality Commission advice - communities minister Gordon Lyons says

DUP Communities Minister Gordon Lyons. His department says Supreme Court ruling process is 'not dependent' on equality advice. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Communities minister Gordon Lyons is the latest minister to say that implementation of the Supreme Court ruling on what a woman is won’t be dependent on guidance from the Equality Commission.

It comes after his DUP colleague, Education Minister Paul Givan, announced his intention to ensure toilets, changing rooms and sports are single sex in Northern Ireland’s schools.

Sinn Fein and Alliance ministers have said they will wait for the advisory guidance from the equality watchdog (ECNI) despite there being no requirement to do so.

The News Letter also revealed this week that the assembly has received clear legal advice in relation to the ruling by the UK’s top court. It said that in order to deal with the new legal reality and avoid legal risks, all toilets on the Stormont estate which are currently designated as male or female should only be available to biological men and women.

However, proposed changes – based on the legal advice – were blocked by Sinn Fein, Alliance and SDLP members of the Assembly Commission.

Now, Mr Lyons’s department has welcomed the ruling, and said that the process currently in place to abide by it is not dependent on ECNI’s non-statutory guidance.

A Department for Communities spokesperson told this newspaper: “The minister welcomes the judgment from the Supreme Court, which provides clarity in law. The department is analysing the Supreme Court judgment and considering the implementation of the ruling on the policy responsibilities that fall to the department. This process is not dependent on advice from the Equality Commission.”

Last month, the UK Supreme Court ruled that, under the 2010 Equality Act in Great Britain, the term woman is defined by biological sex. While the act does not apply in Northern Ireland, ECNI reacted swiftly to say that it is likely that the ruling would be followed here where similar issues arise.

Other key pieces of legislation – such as 1970s sex discrimination laws and the gender recognition act – are largely the same here as in the rest of the UK.

Despite some statements from Alliance stating that they respected the judgment, there has been growing pushback from the party and from Sinn Fein politicians on issues such as single-sex facilities.

Soon after the judgment, Alliance leader Naomi Long defended her policy of housing men in the women’s prison estate. The justice minister said the policy was subject to risk assessments – and claimed there was a “moral panic” over issues dealt with in a Supreme Court ruling on sex.

Mrs Long said she will review the current prison service policy dependent on advice from the Equality Commission – but said that she is “convinced” that the current policy is the “correct balance”.

Soon afterwards, her party’s chief whip in the assembly, Paula Bradshaw, faced criticism for saying that the ruling highlights the need for local equality legislation – which she said could be clarified by the courts after it is produced.

The South Belfast MLA also said public authorities were making “assumptions about how the ruling is to be applied” – saying it “is essential that this is based on appropriate guidance from the appropriate commissions”.

Ms Bradshaw, chair of the Stormont committee examining equality law here, said current legislation in Northern Ireland is outdated. “I trust this ruling, whatever our own views on it may well be, has at least demonstrated the merit of a single equality act here in Northern Ireland, and of the potential for courts to clarify about such legislation once it is produced”.

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie accused the Alliance politician of trying to “deflect difficult decisions to others” – calling it “a dereliction of duty”.

​A Sinn Fein member of the Executive Office committee has also said she wants MLAs to look at inserting ‘trans protections’ into 1970s legislation which protects men and women from discrimination on the basis of sex.