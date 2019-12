IN FULL: These are all of the NI schools that will be closed for the general election on Thursday December 12

Many schools across Northern Ireland will be closed and used as polling stations for the up-and-coming Westminster general election on December 12.

Below is a list of schools in each of the 18 Northern Ireland parliamentary constituencies that will be operating as polling stations next week.

Northern Ireland will go to the polls on Thursday December 12.

All information provided by the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland and accurate at the time of publication.

BELFAST EAST

DUNDONALD PRIMARY SCHOOL, CHURCH GREEN, DUNDONALD, BT16 2LP

BROOKLANDS PRIMARY SCHOOL, BROOKLANDS AVENUE, DUNDONALD, BT16 2PA

Hundreds of schools throughout Northern Ireland close as they are required to operate as polling centres.

GILNAHIRK PRIMARY SCHOOL, 148 GILNAHIRK ROAD, BELFAST, BT5 7QQ

BRANIEL PRIMARY SCHOOL, RAVENSWOOD PARK, BELFAST, BT5 7JU

LEADHILL PRIMARY SCHOOL, CASAELDONA PARK, BELFAST, BT6 9RD

LISNASHARRAGH PRIMARY SCHOOL, TUDOR DRIVE, BELFAST, BT6 9LS

Northern Ireland will elected 18 MPs on December 12, 2019.

CREGAGH PRIMARY SCHOOL, MOUNT MERRION AVENUE, BELFAST, BT6 0FL

VICTORIA PARK PRIMARY SCHOOL, 182A CONNSBROOK AVENUE, BELFAST, BT4 1JY

ST MATTHEW'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, SEAFORDE STREET, BELFAST, BT5 4EW

ELMGROVE PRIMARY SCHOOL, BEERSBRIDGE ROAD, BELFAST, BT5 4RS

The House of Commons in London.

DUNDELA INFANTS' SCHOOL, WILGAR STREET, BELFAST, BT4 3BL

BELMONT PRIMARY SCHOOL, 215 BELMONT ROAD, BELFAST, BT4 2AG

GREENWOOD PRIMARY SCHOOL, UPPER NEWTOWNARDS ROAD, BELFAST, BT4 3HS

EUSTON STREET PRIMARY SCHOOL, EUSTON STREET, BELFAST, BT6 9AG

BELFAST NORTH

KINGS PARK PRIMARY SCHOOL, KINGS DRIVE, NEWTOWNABBEY, BT37 0DG

Downing Street - where the British Prime Minister lives.

MOSSGROVE PRIMARY SCHOOL, SWANSTON ROAD, NEWTOWNABBEY, BT36 5DN

GLENGORMLEY INTEGRATED PRIMARY SCHOOL, 166 CHURCH ROAD, NEWTOWNABBEY, BT36 6HJ

ASHGROVE PRIMARY SCHOOL, ASHGROVE ROAD, CARNMONEY, NEWTOWNABBEY, BT36 6LJ

ST BERNARDS PRIMARY SCHOOL, ELMFIELD ROAD, GLENGORMLEY, BT36 6DW

RATHCOOLE PRIMARY SCHOOL, DERRYCOOLE WAY, NEWTOWNABBEY, BT37 9EL

ABBOT'S CROSS PRIMARY SCHOOL, DOAGH ROAD, NEWTOWNABBEY, BT37 9QW

EDENBROOKE PRIMARY SCHOOL, TENNENT STREET, BELFAST, BT13 3GG

ST PATRICK'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, 3 CHURCHILL STREET, BELFAST, BT15 2BP

CLIFTONVILLE PRIMARY SCHOOL, 93 CLIFTONVILLE ROAD, BELFAST, BT14 6JQ

SACRED HEART PRIMARY SCHOOL, OLDPARK AVENUE, BELFAST, BT14 6HH

HOLY FAMILY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 14 NEWINGTON AVENUE, BELFAST, BT15 2HP

WHEATFIELD PRIMARY SCHOOL, ALLIANCE ROAD, BELFAST, BT14 7JE

OUR LADYS PRIMARY SCHOOL, DEANBY GARDENS, BELFAST, BT14 6NN

ST THERESE OF LISIEUX PRIMARY SCHOOL, 472 ANTRIM ROAD, BELFAST, BT15 5GF

CAVEHILL PRIMARY SCHOOL, UPPER CASTLE PARK, BELFAST, BT15 5FG

LOWWOOD PRIMARY SCHOOL, SHERINGHURST PARK, BELFAST, BT15 4BL

HAZELWOOD INTEGRATED PRIMARY SCHOOL, 242 WHITEWELL ROAD, BELFAST, BT36 7EN

BELFAST SOUTH

CAIRNSHILL PRIMARY SCHOOL, 6A CAIRNSHILL DRIVE, BELFAST, BT8 6RT

LEADHILL PRIMARY SCHOOL, CASAELDONA PARK, BELFAST, BT6 9RD

KNOCKBREDA PRIMARY SCHOOL, WYNCHURCH ROAD, BELFAST, BT6 0JJ

BELVOIR PARK PRIMARY SCHOOL, BELVOIR DRIVE, BT8 7DL

CARRYDUFF PRIMARY SCHOOL, KILLYNURE RD, CARRYDUFF, BT8 8EE

NETTLEFIELD PRIMARY SCHOOL, RADNOR STREET, WOODSTOCK ROAD, BT6 8BG

HARDING MEMORIAL PRIMARY SCHOOL, 105 CREGAGH ROAD, BELFAST, BT6 8PZ

HOLY ROSARY PRIMARY SCHOOL, SUNNYSIDE CRESCENT, BELFAST, BT7 3DB

ROSETTA PRIMARY SCHOOL, 21/23 KNOCKBREDA ROAD, BELFAST, BT6 0JA

FINAGHY PRIMARY SCHOOL, FINAGHY ROAD SOUTH, BT10 0DR

HARBERTON SCHOOL, HARBERTON PARK, BELFAST, BT9 6TX

STRANMILLIS PRIMARY SCHOOL, KNIGHTSBRIDGE PARK, BELFAST, BT9 5EH

ST BRIDE'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, DERRYVOLGIE AVENUE, BELFAST, BT9 6FP

FANE STREET PRIMARY SCHOOL, FANE STREET, BELFAST, BT9 7BW

BOTANIC PRIMARY SCHOOL, 6 BOTANIC COURT, BELFAST, BT7 1QY

BLYTHEFIELD PRIMARY SCHOOL, BLYTHE STREET, BELFAST, BT12 5HX

ST MALACHY'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, ELIZA STREET, BELFAST, BT7 2BJ

BELFAST WEST

CHRIST THE REDEEMER PRIMARY SCHOOL, LAGMORE DRIVE, DUNMURRY, BELFAST, BT17 0TG

DUNMURRY PRIMARY SCHOOL (ACCESS VIA NURSERY UNIT), GLENBURN ROAD, DUNMURRY, BELFAST, BT17 9AN

HOLY EVANGELIST'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, GLASVEY DRIVE, TWINBROOK, DUNMURRY, BELFAST, BT17 0DB

GOOD SHEPHERD PRIMARY SCHOOL, 9 GOOD SHEPHERD RD, POLEGLASS, DUNMURRY, BT17 0PJ

OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE PRIMARY SCHOOL, CHERRY RD, UPPER DUNMURRY LANE, BELFAST, BT17 0RW

ST KIERAN'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, 9 BELLSTEELE ROAD, DUNMURRY, BT17 0PB

ST JOHN THE BAPTIST PRIMARY SCHOOL, FINAGHY ROAD NORTH, BELFAST, BT11 9EH

ST OLIVER PLUNKETT PRIMARY SCHOOL, 88 GLEN RD, BELFAST, BT11 8BH

BUNSCOIL PHOBAL FEIRSTE, 11 ROSGOILL PARK, SHAWS RD, BELFAST, BT11 9QS

ST TERESA'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, GLEN ROAD, BELFAST, BT11 8BL

ST KEVIN'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, 446 FALLS ROAD, BELFAST, BT12 6EN

HOLY TRINITY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 119 MONAGH ROAD, BELFAST, BT11 8EG

JOHN PAUL THE SECOND PRIMARY SCHOOL, WHITEROCK RD, BELFAST, BT12 7FW

BUNSCOIL AN TSLIEBHE DHUIBH, BUNSCOIL AN TSLIEBHE DHUIBH, 15 BALLYMURPHY ROAD, BELFAST, BT12 7JL

FORTHRIVER PRIMARY SCHOOL, 100 CAIRNMARTIN RD, BELFAST, BT13 3PQ

SPRINGHILL PRIMARY SCHOOL, 247 BALLYGOMARTIN ROAD, BELFAST, BT13 3NN

MERCY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 614 CRUMLIN RD, BELFAST, BT14 7GL

HARMONY PRIMARY SCHOOL, FORTHRIVER CRESCENT, BELFAST, BT13 3SY

MALVERN PRIMARY SCHOOL, FORSTER STREET, BELFAST, BT13 1HW

GLENWOOD PRIMARY SCHOOL, 3-22 UPPER RIGA STREET, BELFAST, BT13 3GW

ST CLARE'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, CUPAR ST, BELFAST, BT13 2SE

ST JOSEPH'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, SLATE STREET, BELFAST, BT12 4LD

EAST ANTRIM

ST CIARAN'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, 132 LAYDE ROAD, CUSHENDUN, BT44 0NJ

ST MARY'S PRIMARY SCHOOL (CUSHENDALL), 41 MIDDLEPARK ROAD, CUSHENDALL, BT44 0SQ

ST PATRICK'S PRIMARY SCHOOL (GLENARIFF), 244 GARRON ROAD, GLENARIFF, BT44 0RB

ST JOHNS PRIMARY SCHOOL (CARNLOUGH), 49 BAY ROAD, CARNLOUGH, BALLYMENA, BT44 0HJ

CARNALBANAGH PRIMARY SCHOOL, 1 GLENVIEW ROAD, GLENARM, BALLYMENA, BT44 ODL

SEAVIEW PRIMARY SCHOOL, 11 NEW ROAD, GLENARM, BALLYMENA, BT44 0AA

LINN PRIMARY SCHOOL, 70-74 KILLYGLEN ROAD, LARNE, BT40 2HT

OLDERFLEET PRIMARY SCHOOL, CURRAN ROAD, 116-128 CURRAN ROAD, LARNE, BT40 1BX

CORRAN INTEGRATED PRIMARY SCHOOL, SEACOURT ROAD, LARNE, BT40 1TE

MOYLE PRIMARY SCHOOL, 18 SALLAGH PARK, LARNE, BT40 1NS

LARNE & INVER PRIMARY SCHOOL, 1A GLYNN ROAD, LARNE, BT40 3AY

UPPER BALLYBOLEY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 36 BRAEPARK ROAD, BALLYCLARE, BT39 9UW

GLYNN PRIMARY SCHOOL, 26 MAIN ROAD, GLYNN, LARNE, BT40 3HF

BALLYCARRY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 23 HILLHEAD ROAD, BALLYCARRY, CARRICKFERGUS, BT38 9HE

WHITEHEAD PRIMARY SCHOOL, 3 ISLANDMAGEE ROAD, WHITEHEAD, CARRICKFERGUS, BT38 9NE

EDEN PRIMARY SCHOOL, LARNE ROAD, CARRICKFERGUS, BT38 7NL

VICTORIA PRIMARY SCHOOL, CORONATION ROAD, CARRICKFERGUS, BT38 7EZ

ACORN INTEGRATED PRIMARY SCHOOL, 110 VICTORIA ROAD, CARRICKFERGUS, BT38 7JP

OAKFIELD PRIMARY SCHOOL, OAKFIELD DRIVE, CARRICKFERGUS, CO ANTRIM, BT38 7SP

SUNNYLANDS PRIMARY SCHOOL, SUNNYLANDS AVENUE, CARRICKFERGUS, BT38 8JJ

WOODLAWN PRIMARY SCHOOL, WOODBURN AVENUE, CARRICKFERGUS, BT38 8EZ

SILVERSTREAM PRIMARY SCHOOL, MOYARD GARDENS, GREENISLAND, CARRICKFERGUS, BT38 8XD

GREENISLAND PRIMARY SCHOOL, UPPER STATION ROAD, GREENISLAND, CARRICKFERGUS, BT38 8RA

MONKSTOWN COMMUNITY CENTRE, CASHEL DRIVE, NEWTOWNABBEY, BT37 0EY

WHITEABBEY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 20-30 OLD MANSE ROAD, NEWTOWNABBEY, BT37 0RU

HOLLYBANK PRIMARY SCHOOL, DEVENISH DRIVE, NEWTOWNABBEY, BT37 0HF

EAST LONDONDERRY

ST MARY'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, 70 MONADORE ROAD, CLAUDY, DERRY/LONDONDERRY, BT47 4DP

ST COLMCILLES PRIMARY SCHOOL, 23 MAIN STREET, CLAUDY, DERRY/LONDONDERRY, BT47 4HR

EGLINTON PRIMARY SCHOOL, 22 WOODVALE RD, EGLINTON, DERRY/LONDONDERRY, BT47 3AH

MULLABUOY PRIMARY SCHOOL, LETTERSHENDONY AVENUE, DERRY/LONDONDERRY, BT47 3HZ

ST AIDANS PRIMARY SCHOOL, 552 SEACOAST ROAD, LIMAVADY, BT49 0LL

ST CANICE'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, 11 CURRAGH ROAD, DUNGIVEN, DERRY / LONDONDERRY, BT47 4SE

ST PETER'S & ST PAUL'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, 296 FOREGLEN ROAD, BALLYMONIE, DUNGIVEN, DERRY / LONDONDERRY, BT47 4PJ

DRUMRANE PRIMARY SCHOOL, 286 DRUMRANE ROAD, DUNGIVEN, DERRY / LONDONDERRY, BT47 4NL

FAUGHANVALE PRIMARY SCHOOL, 3 VALE ROAD, GREYSTEEL, DERRY / LONDONDERRY, BT47 3EE

ST FINLOUGH'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, 138 TARTNAKILLY ROAD, BALLYKELLY, LIMAVADY, BT49 9JL

BALLYKELLY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 8 GLENHEAD ROAD, BALLYKELLY, LIMAVADY, BT49 9JS

TERMONCANICE PRIMARY SCHOOL, RATHBREADY ROAD, LIMAVADY, BT49 9BH

DRUMACHOSE PRIMARY SCHOOL, ALEXANDER ROAD, LIMAVADY, BT49 0BS

LIMAVADY CENTRAL PRIMARY SCHOOL, SCROGGY ROAD, LIMAVADY, BT49 0NB

KILREA PRIMARY SCHOOL, 5 LISNAGROT ROAD, KILREA, COLERAINE, BT51 5SE

CULCROW PRIMARY SCHOOL, 129 CURRAGH ROAD, AGHADOWEY, COLERAINE, BT51 4BT

DAMHEAD PRIMARY SCHOOL, DAMHEAD ROAD, COLERAINE, BT52 1UF

CARNALRIDGE PRIMARY SCHOOL, ATLANTIC ROAD, PORTRUSH, BT56 8PB

THE IRISH SOCIETY'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, RUGBY AVENUE, COLERAINE, BT52 1JL

BALLYTOBER PRIMARY SCHOOL, PRIESTLAND ROAD, BUSHMILLS, BT57 8UR

PORTRUSH PRIMARY SCHOOL, CROC-NA-MAC ROAD, PORTRUSH, BT56 8JW

PORTSTEWART PRIMARY SCHOOL, CENTRAL AVENUE, PORTSTEWART, BT55 7BT

MILLBURN PRIMARY SCHOOL, GREENAWAY DRIVE, COLERAINE, BT52 2AQ

BALLYSALLY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 52 DANESHILL ROAD, COLERAINE, BT52 2QU

HARPUR'S HILL PRIMARY SCHOOL, BALLYCASTLE ROAD, COLERAINE, BT52 2ER

KILLOWEN PRIMARY SCHOOL, SHUTTLE HILL, COLERAINE, BT51 3BZ

ST JOHN'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, HAZELBANK ROAD, COLERAINE, BT51 3DX

D H CHRISTIE MEMORIAL PRIMARY SCHOOL, BALLYCAIRN ROAD, COLERAINE, BT51 3HX

HEZLETT PRIMARY SCHOOL, BALLYWOOLEN ROAD, CASTLEROCK, COLERAINE, BT51 4TZ

MACOSQUIN PRIMARY SCHOOL, DUNDERG ROAD, MASCOSQUIN, COLERAINE, BT51 4ND

GORRAN PRIMARY SCHOOL, 2 GORRAN ROAD, BLACKHILL, COLERAINE, BT51 4HA

ST COLUMBA'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, BOLERAN ROAD, GARVAGH, COLERAINE, BT51 5EQ

GARVAGH PRIMARY SCHOOL, 1 COLERAINE ROAD, GARVAGH, COLERAINE, BT51 5HP

FERMANAGH & SOUTH TYRONE

ST TIERNEY'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, MULLACONNOLLY, ROSSLEA, CO FERMANAGH, BT92 7JS

BROOKEBOROUGH PRIMARY SCHOOL, MAIN STREET, BROOKEBOROUGH, BT94 4EZ

MAGUIRESBRIDGE PRIMARY SCHOOL, DRUMGOON ROAD, MAGUIRESBRIDGE, CO FERMANAGH, BT94 4PJ

TEMPO PRIMARY SCHOOL, MAIN STREET, TEMPO, CO. FERMANAGH, BT94 3LU

LISBELLAW PRIMARY SCHOOL, 40 CLOGHCOR ROAD, LISBELLAW, BT94 5BF

BALLINAMALLARD PRIMARY SCHOOL, 19 BARAGH ROAD, BALLINAMALLARD, ENNISKILLEN, BT94 2NW

ST PAUL'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, IRVINESTOWN, IRVINESTOWN, LISNARICK ROAD, IRVINESTOWN, CO FERMANAGH, BT94 1EY

KESH PRIMARY SCHOOL, CREVENISH RD, KESH, CO FERMANAGH, BT93 1TF

ST JOSEPH'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, EDERNEY, EDERNEY, 12 ARDVARNEY ROAD, EDERNEY, CO FERMANAGH, BT93 0HA

ST DAVOG'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, BELLEEK, BELLEEK, FINNER, BELLEEK, CO FERMANAGH, BT93 3FJ

ST COLUMBAN'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, BELCOO, BELCOO, GORTEEN, BELCOO, CO FERMANAGH, BT93 5DS

ST MARTIN'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, GARRISON, GARRISON, KNOCKAREVAN, GARRISON, CO FERMANAGH, BT93 4AE

DERRYGONNELLY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 22 CALDRUM ROAD, DERRYGONNELLY, CO FERMANAGH, BT93 6BB

KILLYHOMMON PRIMARY SCHOOL, BOHO ROAD, BOHO, ENNISKILLEN, BT74 2BZ

FLORENCECOURT PRIMARY SCHOOL, 32 MARBLE ARCH ROAD, FLORENCECOURT, CO FERMANAGH, BT92 1DD

ST NAILE'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, KINAWLEY, KINAWLEY, 5 CORRAMEEN ROAD, KINAWLEY, CO FERMANAGH, BT92 4BE

ST NINNIDH'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, DERRYLIN, DERRYLIN, MAIN ST., DERRYLIN, CO FERMANAGH, BT92 9JZ

JONES MEMORIAL PRIMARY SCHOOL, ENNISKILLEN, ENNISKILLEN, 2 CAPPOG ROAD, MULLYLOGAN, ENNISKILLEN, BT74 2QF

HOLY TRINITY PRIMARY SCHOOL, ENNISKILLEN, ENNISKILLEN, DERRIN ROAD, CORNAGRADE, ENNISKILLEN, BT74 6AZ

ENNISKILLEN MODEL PRIMARY SCHOOL, 3 CASTLECOOLE ROAD, ENNISKILLEN, BT74 6HZ

FIVEMILETOWN PRIMARY SCHOOL, 166 BALLAGH ROAD, FIVEMILETOWN, BT75 0QP

AUGHER CENTRAL PRIMARY SCHOOL, 17 KNOCKMANY ROAD, AUGHER, BT77 0BE

BALLYGAWLEY (RICHMOND) PRIMARY SCHOOL, 1 OLD OMAGH ROAD, BALLYGAWLEY, BT70 2EZ

ST MARY'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, CABRAGH, CABRAGH, 10 WHITES ROAD, CABRAGH, DUNGANNON, BT70 3AN

WALKER MEMORIAL PRIMARY SCHOOL, 19 ANNAGHMAKEOWN ROAD, CASTLECAULFIELD, BT70 3DQ

KILLYMAN PRIMARY SCHOOL, 15 TREWMOUNT ROAD, KILLYMAN, DUNGANNON, BT71 6RL

MOY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 12 DUNGANNON ROAD, MOY, DUNGANNON, BT71 7SN

DERRYLATTINEE PRIMARY SCHOOL, 50 DERRYLATTINEE RD, DUNGANNON, CO. TYRONE, BT70 1PS

ST PATRICK'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, ROAN, ROAN, 114 KILLYLISS ROAD, EGLISH, CO TYRONE, BT70 1LE

AUGHNACLOY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 1 CARNTEEL ROAD, AUGHNACLOY, BT69 6DU

DUNGANNON PRIMARY SCHOOL, CIRCULAR ROAD, DUNGANNON, BT71 6BE

FOYLE

EGLINTON PRIMARY SCHOOL, 22 WOODVALE RD, EGLINTON, DERRY/LONDONDERRY, BT47 3AH

NEWBUILDINGS PRIMARY SCHOOL, 83 VICTORIA ROAD, NEWBUILDINGS, DERRY/LONDONDERRY, BT47 2RL

ASHLEA PRIMARY SCHOOL, 163 STEVENSONS PARK, DRUMAHOE, DERRY/LONDONDERRY, BT47 3QT

DRUMAHOE PRIMARY SCHOOL, 31 DRUMAHOE ROAD, DRUMAHOE, DERRY/LONDONDERRY, BT47 3SD

GLENDERMOTT PRIMARY SCHOOL, 50 ARDMORE ROAD, ARDMORE, DERRY/LONDONDERRY, BT47 3QZ

MULLABUOY PRIMARY SCHOOL, LETTERSHENDONY AVENUE, DERRY/LONDONDERRY, BT47 3HZ

LISNAGELVIN PRIMARY SCHOOL, RICHILL PARK, DERRY/LONDONDERRY, BT47 5QZ

SACRED HEART PRIMARY SCHOOL, TRENCH ROAD, DERRY/LONDONDERRY, BT47 2DT

GOOD SHEPHERD PRIMARY SCHOOL, 42 DUNGIVEN ROAD, DERRY/LONDONDERRY, BT47 1BW

OAKGROVE INTEGRATED PRIMARY SCHOOL, 19 LIMAVADY ROAD, DERRY/LONDONDERRY, BT47 6JY

BALLOUGRY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 30 MULLENAN ROAD, DERRY/LONDONDERRY, BT48 9XN

HOLY FAMILY PRIMARY SCHOOL, AILEACH ROAD, DERRY/LONDONDERRY, BT48 0AZ

ST EITHNE'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, 26 SPRINGTOWN ROAD, DERRY/LONDONDERRY, BT48 0LY

HOLY CHILD'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, CENTRAL DRIVE, DERRY/LONDONDERRY, BT48 9QQ

LONGTOWER PRIMARY SCHOOL, BISHOP STREET, DERRY/LONDONDERRY, BT48 6QQ

CARLISLE ROAD PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH HALL, CARLISLE ROAD, DERRY/LONDONDERRY, BT48 7JP

ST JOHN'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, BLIGH'S LANE, DERRY/LONDONDERRY, BT48 9PJ

MODEL PRIMARY SCHOOL, NORTHLAND ROAD, DERRY/LONDONDERRY, BT48 7HJ

ST PATRICKS PRIMARY SCHOOL, RACECOURSE RD, DERRY/LONDONDERRY, BT48 8QG

GREENHAW PRIMARY SCHOOL, RACECOURSE ROAD, DERRY/LONDONDERRY, BT48 8BA

ST BRIDGID'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, 578 CARNHILL, DERRY/LONDONDERRY, BT48 8BZ

ST THERESE'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, HEATHER ROAD, DERRY/LONDONDERRY, BT48 8NX

STEELSTOWN PRIMARY SCHOOL, 40 STEELSTOWN ROAD, DERRY/LONDONDERRY, BT48 8EX

HOLLYBUSH PRIMARY SCHOOL, 10 ARDAN ROAD, CULMORE, DERRY/LONDONDERRY, BT48 8JN

LAGAN VALLEY

MOIRA PRIMARY SCHOOL, 21 BACKWOOD ROAD, MOIRA, BT67 0LJ

MAGHABERRY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 17A MAGHABERRY ROAD, MOIRA, CRAIGAVON, BT67 0JE

DOWNSHIRE PRIMARY SCHOOL, 7 BALLYNAHINCH ROAD, HILLSBOROUGH, BT26 6AR

ANAHILT PRIMARY SCHOOL, 248 BALLYNAHINCH ROAD, HILLSBOROUGH, BT26 6BP

RIVERDALE PRIMARY SCHOOL (LEGACURRY), 288 BALLYNAHINCH ROAD, LISBURN, BT27 5LX

LARGYMORE PRIMARY SCHOOL, LARGYMORE DRIVE, LISBURN, BT27 5BT

TRINITY METHODIST HALL, KNOCKMORE ROAD, LISBURN, BT28 2EA

TONAGH PRIMARY SCHOOL, TONAGH AVENUE, LISBURN, BT28 1DQ

POND PARK PRIMARY SCHOOL, 63 POND PARK ROAD, LISBURN, BT28 3BF

KILLOWEN PRIMARY SCHOOL, 20 LAURELHILL ROAD, LISBURN, BT28 2UH

BROWNLEE PRIMARY SCHOOL, WALLACE AVENUE, LISBURN, BT27 4AA

FORTHILL PRIMARY SCHOOL, LOW ROAD, LISBURN, BT27 4TJ

OAKWOOD INTEGRATED PRIMARY SCHOOL, 48 THE CUTTS, DERRIAGHY, LISBURN, BT17 9HN

DUNMURRY PRIMARY SCHOOL (ACCESS VIA NURSERY UNIT), GLENBURN ROAD, DUNMURRY, BELFAST, BT17 9AN

FAIRHILL PRIMARY SCHOOL, 4 TULLINISKEY ROAD, KINALLEN, DROMARA, DROMORE, BT25 2PJ

DROMORE CENTRAL PRIMARY SCHOOL, 25 MOSSVALE ROAD, DROMORE, BT25 1DG

ST COLMAN'S PS (DROMORE), 47 GALLOWS STREET, DROMORE, BT25 1BD

MID ULSTER

ST JOHN'S PRIMARY SCHOOL (SWATRAGH), 30 MONEYSHARVAN ROAD, SWATRAGH, MAGHERA, BT46 5PY

AMPERTAINE PRIMARY SCHOOL, 94 KILREA ROAD, UPPERLANDS, MAGHERA, BT46 5SB

ST MARY'S PRIMARY SCHOOL (GREENLOUGH), GREENLOUGH, 220 MOYAGALL ROAD, CLADY, PORTGLENONE, BT44 8NN Ballot Box

ST MARY'S PRIMARY SCHOOL (DRAPERSTOWN), 24 MAGHERAFELT ROAD, DRAPERSTOWN, MAGHERAFELT, BT45 7AF

ST MARY'S, GLENVIEW PRIMARY SCHOOL, GLENVIEW PRIMARY SCHOOL, 47 GLEN ROAD, MAGHERA, BT46 5AP

ST BRIGID'S PRIMARY SCHOOL (KNOCKLOUGHRIM), 52 MOYAGALL ROAD, KNOCKCLOGHRIM, MAGHERAFELT, BT45 8PG

MAGHERA PRIMARY SCHOOL, 15 STATION ROAD, MAGHERA, BT46 5BS

TOBERMORE PRIMARY SCHOOL, 6 MAGHERA ROAD, TOBERMORE, MAGHERAFELT, BT45 5QB

KNOCKLOUGHRIM PRIMARY SCHOOL, 337 HILLHEAD ROAD, KNOCKCLOGHRIM, MAGHERAFELT, BT45 8QT

ST MARY'S PRIMARY SCHOOL (BELLAGHY), 25 MULLAGHBOY ROAD, BELLAGHY, MAGHERAFELT, BT45 8HT

CASTLEDAWSON PRIMARY SCHOOL, 72 MAIN STREET, CASTLEDAWSON, MAGHERAFELT, BT45 8AB

KNOCKNAGIN PRIMARY SCHOOL, 45 TOBERMORE ROAD, DESERTMARTIN, MAGHERAFELT, BT45 5LE

MONEYMORE PRIMARY SCHOOL, NORTHLAND DRIVE, MONEYMORE, MAGHERAFELT, BT45 7QT

ST TREA'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, 225 SHORE ROAD, BALLYRONAN, MAGHERAFELT, BT45 6LL

MAGHERAFELT PRIMARY SCHOOL, 32 CASTLEDAWSON ROAD, MAGHERAFELT, BT45 6PA

ST MARY'S PRIMARY SCHOOL (DUNNAMORE), 40 DUNNAMORE ROAD, DUNNAMORE, COOKSTOWN, BT80 9NT

POMEROY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 3 EDENDOIT ROAD, POMEROY, DUNGANNON, BT70 2RW

CHURCHTOWN PRIMARY SCHOOL, 36 MUFF ROAD, TULLYNURE, COOKSTOWN, BT80 9XA

ORRITOR PRIMARY SCHOOL, 249 ORRITOR ROAD, COOKSTOWN, BT80 9NE

ROCK PRIMARY SCHOOL (SACRED HEART PRIMARY SCHOOL), TULLYODONNELL ROAD, ROCK, DUNGANNON, BT70 3JE

DONAGHEY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 28 KILLYGARVIN ROAD, DUNGANNON, BT71 4DA

COAGH PRIMARY SCHOOL, 31 URBAL ROAD, COAGH, COOKSTOWN, BT80 0DW

ST MALACHY'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, 75 MONEYHAW ROAD, DRUMMULLAN, MONEYMORE, MAGHERAFELT, BT45 7XR

STEWARTSTOWN PRIMARY SCHOOL, 33 HILLHEAD, STEWARTSTOWN, DUNGANNON, BT71 5HY

ST PATRICK'S PRIMARY SCHOOL (LOUP), 119 RUSKEY ROAD, MONEYMORE, MAGHERAFELT, BT45 7TS

ST PATRICK'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, 75 MULLANAHOE ROAD, MULLANAHOE, DUNGANNON, BT71 5AU

HOLY TRINITY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 44 FAIRHILL ROAD, COOKSTOWN, BT80 8AG

COOKSTOWN PRIMARY SCHOOL, COOLNAFRANKY, COOKSTOWN, BT80 8PF

ST JOSEPHS PRIMARY SCHOOL (GALBALLY), 7 LURGYLEA ROAD, GALBALLY, DUNGANNON, BT70 2NX

DONAGHMORE PRIMARY SCHOOL, 35 MAIN STREET, DONAGHMORE, DUNGANNON, BT70 3EZ

NEWMILLS PRIMARY SCHOOL, 96 FARLOUGH ROAD, DUNGANNON, BT71 4DX

PRIMATE DIXON PRIMARY SCHOOL, 4 SCHOOL LANE, COALISLAND, DUNGANNON, BT71 4NW

ST PATRICK'S PRIMARY SCHOOL (COALISLAND), 10 ANNAGHMORE ROAD, COALISLAND, DUNGANNON, BT71 4QZ

NEWRY & ARMAGH

ST PETER'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, COLLEGELANDS, 90 COLLEGELANDS ROAD, CHARLEMONT, DUNGANNON, BT71 6SW

ORCHARD COUNTY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 65 BLACKISLAND ROAD, ANNAGHMORE, PORTADOWN, CRAIGAVON, BT62 1NH

LOUGHGALL PRIMARY SCHOOL (THE COPE), 12 BALLYGASEY ROAD, LOUGHGALL, ARMAGH, BT61 8HY

DRUMSALLEN PRIMARY SCHOOL, 1 DERNASIGH ROAD, KILLYLEA, ARMAGH, BT60 4PA

HARDY MEMORIAL PRIMARY SCHOOL, 22 LEGACORRY PARK, RICHHILL, ARMAGH, BT61 9PL

KILLYLEA PRIMARY SCHOOL, 150 KILLYLEA ROAD, ARMAGH, BT60 4LN

ST JOHN'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, 14 RATHTRILLICK ROAD, MIDDLETOWN, ARMAGH, BT60 4EB

ST JOSEPH'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, MADDEN, 50 FARNALOY ROAD, ARMAGH, BT60 3LR

OUR LADY'S & ST MOCHUA'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, DERRYNOOSE ROAD, KEADY, ARMAGH, BT60 3EZ

DRUMHILLERY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 58 DRUMHILLERY ROAD, ARMAGH, BT60 3DJ

ST FRANCIS OF ASSISI, MADDEN ROW, KEADY, ARMAGH, BT60 3RW

ST MARY'S PRIMARY SCHOOL (GRANEMORE), 123 GRANEMORE ROAD, TASSAGH, ARMAGH, BT60 2NJ

LISNADILL PRIMARY SCHOOL, 7 DRUMCONWELL ROAD, ARMAGH, BT60 2PS

FOLEY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 60 BALLYMACNAB ROAD, TASSAGH, ARMAGH, BT60 2QS

MARKETHILL PRIMARY SCHOOL, 14 MOWHAN ROAD, MARKETHILL, ARMAGH, BT60 1RQ

POYNTZPASS PRIMARY SCHOOL, 1 TANDRAGEE ROAD, POYNTZPASS, NEWRY, BT35 6SL

TANDRAGEE PRIMARY SCHOOL, PORTADOWN ROAD, TANDRAGEE, CRAIGAVON, BT62 2BB

MULLAVILLY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 46 MULLAVILLY ROAD, TANDRAGEE, CRAIGAVON, BT62 2LX

HAMILTONSBAWN PRIMARY SCHOOL, 113 ANNAREAGH ROAD, HAMILTONSBAWN, ARMAGH, BT61 9SA

MOUNT ST CATHERINE'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, WINDMILL HILL, ARMAGH, BT60 4BR

ST PATRICKS PRIMARY SCHOOL (ARMAGH), LOUGHGALL ROAD, ARMAGH, BT61 7NL

ARMSTRONG PRIMARY SCHOOL, COLLEGE HILL, ARMAGH, BT61 9DF

WINDSOR HILL PRIMARY SCHOOL, CHURCH AVENUE, NEWRY, BT34 1DY

ST JOSEPHS CONVENT PRIMARY SCHOOL, 19 EDWARD STREET, NEWRY, BT35 6AN

ST PATRICK'S PRIMARY SCHOOL (THE MEADOW), BALLINLARE GARDENS, NEWRY, BT35 6EX

BESSBROOK PRIMARY SCHOOL, 14 CHURCH ROAD, BESSBROOK, NEWRY, BT35 7AQ

KINGSMILLS PRIMARY SCHOOL, 63 DRUMNAHUNSHIN ROAD, WHITECROSS, ARMAGH, BT60 2TA

ST MALACHY'S PS, CARRICKCRUPPAN, CARRICKCRUPPAN, 3 CHAPEL ROAD, CAMLOUGH, NEWRY, BT35 7HF

ST LAURENCE O'TOOLE'S P.S., 31 MAIN STREET, BELLEEKS, NEWRY, BT35 7PH

ST MARYS PRIMARY SCHOOL, MULLAGHBAWN, 17 MAPHONER ROAD, MULLAGHBAWN, CO ARMAGH, BT35 9TP

ST JOSEPH'S PRIMARY SCHOOL (MEIGH), 1 SEAFIN ROAD, KILLEAVEY, NEWRY, BT35 8LA

CLOUGHOGE PRIMARY SCHOOL, 81 CHANCELLORS ROAD, NEWRY, BT35 8NG

NORTH ANTRIM

KILMOYLE PRIMARY SCHOOL, 77 BENVARDIN ROAD, BALLYMONEY, BT53 6NS

WM PINKERTON MEMORIAL PRIMARY SCHOOL, 182 KNOCK ROAD, DERVOCK, BALLYMONEY, BT53 8BB

BALNAMORE PRIMARY SCHOOL, 80 BALNAMORE ROAD, BALLYMONEY, BT53 7PT

LANDHEAD PRIMARY SCHOOL, 78 KILRAUGHTS ROAD, BALLYMONEY, BT53 7HL

BUSHVALLEY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 175 BALLINLEA ROAD, STRANOCUM, BT53 8PR

KNOCKAHOLLET PRIMARY SCHOOL, 79 KNOCKAHOLLET ROAD, DUNLOY, BT44 9BA

ST BRIGID'S PRIMARY SCHOOL (BALLYMONEY), CASTLE STREET, BALLYMONEY, BT53 6JX

LEANEY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 12 INTERMEDIATE ROAD, BALLYMONEY, BT53 7AL

EDEN PRIMARY SCHOOL, 33 VOW ROAD, BALLYMONEY, BT53 7PB

CARROWREAGH PRIMARY SCHOOL, 110 FINVOY ROAD, BALLYMONEY, BT53 7JL

ST JOSEPH'S PRIMARY SCHOOL (DUNLOY), 40 BRIDGE ROAD, DUNLOY, BT44 9EF

CLOUGHMILLS PRIMARY SCHOOL, 34 MAIN STREET, CLOUGHMILLS, BT44 9LF

DUNSEVERICK PRIMARY SCHOOL, 215 WHITEPARK ROAD, BUSHMILLS, BT57 8SR

STRAIDBILLY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 85 CARNBORE ROAD, LISCOLMAN, BT57 8YF

ARMOY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 2 GRACEHILL ROAD, ARMOY, BT53 8TD

BALLYCASTLE INTEGRATED PRIMARY SCHOOL, 43 QUAY ROAD, BALLYCASTLE, BT54 6BJ

BARNISH PRIMARY SCHOOL, 100 CUSHENDALL ROAD, BALLYCASTLE, BT54 6QY

ST CIARAN'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, 132 LAYDE ROAD, CUSHENDUN, BT44 0NJ

CLOUGH PRIMARY SCHOOL, 20 DRUMAGROVE ROAD, CLOUGH, BT44 9RY

BROUGHSHANE PRIMARY SCHOOL, HOUSTON PARK, BROUGHSHANE, BT42 4LB

HAZELBANK PRIMARY SCHOOL, 20 HAZELBANK ROAD, AUGHAFATTEN, BT42 4LP

KELLS & CONNOR PRIMARY SCHOOL, 145 LIMINARY ROAD, KELLS, BT42 3LS

MOORFIELDS PRIMARY SCHOOL, 180 MOORFIELDS ROAD, BALLYMENA, BT42 3EF

CARNAGHTS PRIMARY SCHOOL, 48 VALLEY ROAD, SHANKSBRIDGE, BT42 2LX

GRACEHILL PRIMARY SCHOOL, 19 CHURCH ROAD, GRACEHILL, BT42 2NL

FOURTOWNS PRIMARY SCHOOL, 59 CULLYBACKEY ROAD, AHOGHILL, BT42 1LA

PORTGLENONE PRIMARY SCHOOL, 10 CULLYBACKEY ROAD, PORTGLENONE, BT44 8AF

THE DIAMOND PRIMARY SCHOOL, 107 DREEN ROAD, CULLYBACKEY, BT42 1EE

KIRKINRIOLA PRIMARY SCHOOL, 5 CLOUGHER ROAD, BALLYMENA, BT43 6TB

BUICK MEMORIAL PRIMARY SCHOOL, 62 MAIN STREET, CULLYBACKEY, BT42 1BW

CARNINY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 61 OLD CULLYBACKEY ROAD, BALLYMENA, BT43 5JR

BALLYMENA PRIMARY SCHOOL, 101 BALLYMONEY ROAD, BALLYMENA, BT43 5BX

DUNCLUG PRIMARY SCHOOL, DOURY ROAD, BALLYMENA, BT43 6SU

ST BRIGID'S PRIMARY SCHOOL (BALLYMENA), BROUGHSHANE ROAD, BALLYMENA, BT43 7DX

CAMPHILL PRIMARY SCHOOL, 65 CAROLHILL PARK, BALLYMENA, BT42 2DG

HARRYVILLE PRIMARY SCHOOL, CASEMENT STREET, BALLYMENA, BT42 4BY

BALLYKEEL PRIMARY SCHOOL, 22 CREBILLY ROAD, BALLYMENA, BT42 4DN

NORTH DOWN

TOWERVIEW PRIMARY SCHOOL, 100 TOWERVIEW CRESCENT, BANGOR, BT19 6AZ

BALLYHOLME PRIMARY SCHOOL, GLENBURN PARK, BANGOR, BT20 5RG

KILMAINE PRIMARY SCHOOL, 6 LYNDALE DRIVE, BANGOR, BT19 6EF

BALLYMAGEE PRIMARY SCHOOL, ASHBURY AV, BANGOR, BT19 6ZG

BANGOR CARNEGIE LIBRARY, HAMILTON ROAD, BANGOR, BT20 4AJ

BANGOR CENTRAL INTEGRATED PRIMARY SCHOOL, 6 CASTLE PARK ROAD, BANGOR, BT20 4TF

BLOOMFIELD ROAD PRIMARY SCHOOL, BLOOMFIELD ROAD SOUTH, BANGOR, BT19 7PN

GRANGE PARK PRIMARY SCHOOL, GRANGE PK, BANGOR, BT20 3QG

RATHMORE PRIMARY SCHOOL, RATHMORE RD, BANGOR, BT19 1DJ

CLANDEBOYE ROAD PRIMARY SCHOOL, CLANDEBOYE RD, BANGOR, BT20 3JW

CRAWFORDSBURN PRIMARY SCHOOL, COOTEHALL RD, CRAWFORDSBURN, BT19 1JA

GLENCRAIG PRIMARY SCHOOL, SEAHILL RD, HOLYWOOD, BT18 0DJ

HOLYWOOD PRIMARY SCHOOL, HILLVIEW PLACE, HOLYWOOD, BT18 9DL

MILLISLE PRIMARY SCHOOL, ABBEY RD, MILLISLE, BT22 2DD

SOUTH ANTRIM

McKINNEY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 3 LEATHEMSTOWN ROAD, DUNDROD, CRUMLIN, BT29 4HX

ST OLIVER PLUNKETT PRIMARY SCHOOL, 69 MAIN STREET, TOOMEBRIDGE, ANTRIM, BT41 3NJ

GROGGAN PRIMARY SCHOOL, 179 PORTGLENONE ROAD, RANDALSTOWN, ANTRIM, BT41 3EU

RANDALSTOWN CENTRAL PRIMARY SCHOOL, 4 CHURCH ROAD, RANDALSTOWN, ANTRIM, BT41 3BT

MOUNT ST MICHAEL'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, 5 CRAIGSTOWN ROAD, RANDALSTOWN, BT41 2AF

CREAVERY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 38 THORNHILL ROAD, ANTRIM, BT41 2LH

TEMPLEPATRICK PRIMARY SCHOOL, 5 LYLEHILL ROAD, TEMPLEPATRICK, BALLYCLARE, BT39 0AQ

SIX MILE INTEGRATED PRIMARY SCHOOL, STILES WAY, ANTRIM, BT41 2TA

BALLYCRAIGY PRIMARY SCHOOL, BRACKEN AVENUE, ANTRIM, BT41 1PU

ANTRIM PRIMARY SCHOOL, 31 STATION ROAD, ANTRIM, BT41 4AB

ROUND TOWER INTEGRATED PRIMARY SCHOOL, DURNISH ROAD, ANTRIM, BT41 2TH

PARKHALL PRIMARY SCHOOL, SEACASH WALK, ANTRIM, BT41 1AZ

GREYSTONE PRIMARY SCHOOL, 53 GREYSTONE ROAD, ANTRIM, BT41 1JW

PARKGATE PRIMARY SCHOOL, 79 GRANGE ROAD, PARKGATE, BALLYCLARE, BT39 0DH

LOANENDS PRIMARY SCHOOL, 193 SEVEN MILE STRAIGHT, CRUMLIN, BT29 4YR

ST JAMES SCOUT HALL, 1 THE DIAMOND ROAD, CRUMLIN, BT29 4DB

CRUMLIN PRIMARY SCHOOL, 27 MILL ROAD, CRUMLIN, BT29 4XL

MALLUSK PRIMARY SCHOOL, 84 MALLUSK ROAD, NEWTOWNABBEY, BT36 4QE

BALLYHENRY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 45, BALLYHENRY AVENUE, NEWTOWNABBEY, BT36 5AZ

DOAGH PRIMARY SCHOOL, 20 MAIN STREET, DOAGH, BALLYCLARE, BT39 0QL

FAIRVIEW PRIMARY SCHOOL, HILLMOUNT AVENUE, BALLYCLARE, BT39 9HS

BALLYCLARE PRIMARY SCHOOL, DOAGH ROAD, BALLYCLARE, BT39 9BG

BALLYNURE PRIMARY SCHOOL, 2 LISMENARY ROAD, BALLYNURE, BALLYCLARE, BT39 9UE

MOSSLEY PRIMARY SCHOOL, HAZELBURN ROAD, NEWTOWNABBEY, BT36 5NA

THE THOMPSON PRIMARY SCHOOL, 42 MOSSLEY ROAD, BALLYROBERT, BALLYCLARE, BT39 9RX

CARNMONEY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 275, CARNMONEY ROAD, NEWTOWNABBEY, BT36 6JS

EARLVIEW PRIMARY SCHOOL, 2 MANSE DRIVE, NEW MOSSLEY, NEWTOWNABBEY, BT36 5US

SOUTH DOWN

ST COLUMBAN'S PRIMARY SCHOOL (KILKEEL), 127 NEWCASTLE ROAD, KILKEEL, BT34 4NL

KILKEEL PRIMARY SCHOOL, 130 HARBOUR ROAD, KILKEEL, NEWRY, BT34 4AT

ST COLMAN'S PRIMARY SCHOOL (KILKEEL), GREENCASTLE ROAD, KILKEEL, NEWRY, BT34 4BH

HOLY CROSS PRIMARY SCHOOL, 6 ATTICAL BOG ROAD, KILKEEL, NEWRY, BT34 4HT

ST RONAN'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, ASHGROVE AVENUE, NEWRY, BT34 1PR

CARRICK PRIMARY SCHOOL, 61 BALLYDESLAND ROAD, WARRENPOINT, NEWRY, BT34 3QA

ST PATRICK'S PRIMARY SCHOOL (BALLYMAGHERY), 13 CASTLEWELLAN ROAD, HILLTOWN, NEWRY, BT34 5UY

ST PATRICKS PRIMARY SCHOOL(DRUMGREENAGH), 40 LONGSTONE HILL ROAD, RATHFRILAND, NEWRY, BT34 5BT

ST COLMAN'S PS (SAVAL), 43 SHEEPTOWN ROAD, NEWRY, BT34 2LA

ST COLMAN'S PS AND ALL SAINTS NURSERY (ANNACLONE), ANNACLONE, BANBRIDGE, BT32 5LS

BALLYDOWN PRIMARY SCHOOL, LISNAREE ROAD, BANBRIDGE, BT32 4JN

DRUMADONNELL PRIMARY SCHOOL, 133 DROMARA ROAD, BALLYRONEY, BANBRIDGE, BT32 5EY

DECHOMET PRIMARY SCHOOL, 6 CLOSKELT ROAD, BALLYWARD, CASTLEWELLAN, BT31 9QE

ST MICHAEL'S PRIMARY SCHOOL (FINNIS), 145 RATHFRILAND ROAD, DROMARA, DROMORE, BT25 2EE

HOLY FAMILY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 1 DRUMNACONAGHER ROAD, TECONNAUGHT, DOWNPATRICK, BT30 9AN

ST MACARTAN'S PRIMARY SCHOOL (LOUGHINISLAND), 44 LOUGHINISLAND ROAD, DOWNPATRICK, BT30 8PZ

GLASSWATER PRIMARY SCHOOL, 6 JOHN STREET, CROSSGAR, DOWNPATRICK, BT30 9EG

ST BRIGIDS PS (DOWNPATRICK), RATHKELTAIR ROAD, DOWNPATRICK, BT30 6NL

OUR LADY & ST PATRICK PRIMARY SCHOOL, EDWARD STREET, DOWNPATRICK, BT30 6JD

ST COLMCILLE'S PRIMARY SCHOOL (DOWNPATRICK), 68A GLEBETOWN DRIVE, DOWNPATRICK, BT30 6PZ

ST PATRICK'S PRIMARY SCHOOL (SAUL), 16 ST PATRICK'S ROAD, SAUL, DOWNPATRICK, BT30 7JG

ST NICHOLAS' PRIMARY SCHOOL (ARDGLASS), 21 DOWNPATRICK RD, ARDGLASS, BT30 7SF

ST MARY'S PRIMARY SCHOOL (DUNSFORD), 82 STRANGFORD ROAD, ARDGLASS, DOWNPATRICK, BT30 7SS

ST JOSEPH'S PRIMARY SCHOOL (TYRELLA), 24 TYRELLA ROAD, BALLYKINLER, DOWNPATRICK, BT30 8DF

ST FRANCIS' PRIMARY SCHOOL (DRUMAROAD), 18 CHAPEL LANE, DRUMAROAD, CASTLEWELLAN, BT31 9PQ

CUMRAN PRIMARY SCHOOL, 17 THE SQUARE, CLOUGH, DOWNPATRICK, BT30 8RB

BALLYNAHINCH LEISURE CENTRE, 55 WINDMILL ST, BALLYNAHINCH, BT24 8HB

SPA PRIMARY SCHOOL, 59 BALLYMAGLAVE ROAD, BALLYNAHINCH, BT24 8QB

ST MALACHY'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, 33 LOWER SQUARE, CASTLEWELLAN, BT31 9DN

NEWCASTLE PRIMARY SCHOOL, 17A SHIMNA ROAD, NEWCASTLE, BT33 0AS

ST MARY'S PRIMARY SCHOOL (NEWCASTLE), 31A ELMGROVE PARK, NEWCASTLE, BT33 0BA

STRANGFORD

MONEYREA PRIMARY SCHOOL, CHURCH RD, MONEYREA, BT23 6BB

ACADEMY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 194 LISTOODER ROAD, SAINTFIELD, BALLYNAHINCH, BT24 7JA

DERRYBOY PRIMARY SCHOOL, MANSE ROAD, CROSSGAR, BT30 9LY

KILLYLEAGH PRIMARY SCHOOL, 12 SHRIGLEY ROAD, KILLYLEAGH, BT30 9SR

ALEXANDER DICKSON PRIMARY SCHOOL, COMBER RD, BALLYGOWAN, BT23 5TN

ANDREWS MEMORIAL PRIMARY SCHOOL, 4 BALLYGOWAN RD, COMBER, BT23 5PG

COMBER PRIMARY SCHOOL, DARRAGH RD, COMBER, BT23 5BX

WEST WINDS PRIMARY SCHOOL, SUNDERLAND PK, NEWTOWNARDS, BT23 4RQ

MODEL PRIMARY SCHOOL, SCRABO RD, NEWTOWNARDS, BT23 4NW

LONDONDERRY PRIMARY SCHOOL, GLENBROOK RD, NEWTOWNARDS, BT23 4EY

VICTORIA PRIMARY SCHOOL, EAST ST, NEWTOWNARDS, BT23 7DD

CASTLE GARDENS PRIMARY SCHOOL, BOWTOWN RD, NEWTOWNARDS, BT23 8SH

ABBEY PRIMARY SCHOOL, MOVILLA RD, NEWTOWNARDS, BT23 8RQ

CARROWDORE PRIMARY SCHOOL, CASTLE PLACE, CARROWDORE, BT22 2JJ

BALLYWALTER PRIMARY SCHOOL, STUMP RD, BALLYWALTER, BT22 2NT

GREYABBEY VILLAGE HALL, 62 NEWTOWNARDS ROAD, GREYABBEY, BT22 2QH

VICTORIA PRIMARY SCHOOL, BALLYHALBERT, VICTORIA RD, BALLYHALBERT, BT22 1DQ

PORTAVOGIE PRIMARY SCHOOL, NEW HARBOUR RD, PORTAVOGIE, BT22 1EE

KIRKISTOWN PRIMARY SCHOOL, MAIN RD, CLOUGHEY, BT22 1JA

UPPER BANN

BIRCHES PRIMARY SCHOOL, 14 CLONMACATE ROAD, PORTADOWN, CRAIGAVON, BT62 1LR

RICHMOUNT PRIMARY SCHOOL, 105 MOY ROAD, PORTADOWN, CRAIGAVON, BT62 1QP

BALLYORAN PRIMARY SCHOOL, BALLYORAN PARK, PORTADOWN, BT62 1JY

HART MEMORIAL PRIMARY SCHOOL, CHARLES STREET, PORTADOWN, CRAIGAVON, BT62 4BD

MILLINGTON PRIMARY SCHOOL, CRAIGAVON AVENUE, PORTADOWN, CRAIGAVON, BT62 3HQ

ST PATRICK'S PRIMARY SCHOOL (Aghacommon), 14 DERRYMACASH ROAD, CRAIGAVON, BT66 6LG

ST MARY'S PRIMARY SCHOOL (Derrytrasna), 191 DERRYTRASNA ROAD, LURGAN, CRAIGAVON, BT66 6PF

LURGAN MODEL PRIMARY SCHOOL, BROWNLOW TERRACE, LURGAN, CRAIGAVON, BT67 9AT

ST PATRICK'S PRIMARY SCHOOL (Derrynaseer), 3 AGHALEE ROAD, AGHAGALLON, CRAIGAVON, BT67 0AR

TANNAGHMORE PRIMARY SCHOOL, NORTH CIRCULAR ROAD, LURGAN, CRAIGAVON, BT67 9EB

ST FRANCIS' PRIMARY SCHOOL (LURGAN), FRANCIS STREET, LURGAN, BT66 6DL

CARRICK PRIMARY SCHOOL, SLOAN AVENUE, LURGAN, CRAIGAVON, BT66 8NY

BLEARY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 1 DEAN'S ROAD, CRAIGAVON, BT66 8TD

EDENDERRY PRIMARY SCHOOL (PORTADOWN), PRINCESS WAY, PORTADOWN, CRAIGAVON, BT63 5EP

BOCOMBRA PRIMARY SCHOOL, 1 OLD LURGAN ROAD, PORTADOWN, CRAIGAVON, BT63 5SG

SEAGOE PRIMARY SCHOOL, 83 SEAGOE ROAD, PORTADOWN, CRAIGAVON, BT63 3HS

DRUMGOR PRIMARY SCHOOL, DRUMGOR ROAD, BROWNLOW, CRAIGAVON, BT65 5BP

ST BRENDAN'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, MOYRAVERTY, CRAIGAVON, BT65 5HS

ST ANTHONY'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, TULLYGALLY ROAD, CRAIGAVON, BT65 5BL

MARALIN VILLAGE PRIMARY SCHOOL, 2 STEPS ROAD, MAGHERALIN, CRAIGAVON, BT67 0QZ

DONAGHCLONEY PRIMARY SCHOOL, BAIRD AVENUE, DONAGHCLONEY, CRAIGAVON, BT66 7LP

WARINGSTOWN PRIMARY SCHOOL, 1 BANBRIDGE ROAD, WARINGSTOWN, CRAIGAVON, BT66 7QH

KING'S PARK PRIMARY SCHOOL, 24A AVENUE ROAD, LURGAN, CRAIGAVON, BT66 7BB

CRAIGAVON PRIMARY SCHOOL, CASTLE HILL, GILFORD, CRAIGAVON, BT63 6HH

ST FRANCIS' PRIMARY SCHOOL, 24 DONARD VIEW ROAD, LOUGHBRICKLAND, BANBRIDGE, BT32 3LN

SCARVA PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH HALL, MAIN STREET, SCARVA, CRAIGAVON, BT63 6NS

BRIDGE INTEGRATED PRIMARY SCHOOL, 70 BALLYGOWAN ROAD, BANBRIDGE, BT32 3EL

ABERCORN PRIMARY SCHOOL, NEWRY ROAD, BANBRIDGE, BT32 3HB

EDENDERRY PRIMARY SCHOOL (BANBRIDGE), 1A LURGAN ROAD, BANBRIDGE, BT32 4AF

WEST TYRONE

ST CAIREALL'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, 36 TRIENAMONGAN ROAD, CASTLEDERG, BT81 7XF

EDWARDS PRIMARY SCHOOL, 26 HOSPITAL ROAD, CASTLEDERG, BT81 7HY

KILLEN PRIMARY SCHOOL, 76 LEARMORE ROAD, KILLEN, CASTLEDERG, BT81 7SD

SPAMOUNT CROSS COMMUNITY HALL, 9 MILL LANE, SPAMOUNT, CASTLEDERG, BT81 7NS

NEWTOWNSTEWART MODEL PRIMARY SCHOOL, 6 BARONSCOURT ROAD, NEWTOWNSTEWART, OMAGH, BT78 4EX

ST PETER'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, LISNARAGH ROAD, PLUMBRIDGE, OMAGH, BT79 8AF

ST BRIGID'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, 223 GLENELLY ROAD, GORTIN, OMAGH, BT79 8LR

ST EUGENE'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, 58 FYFIN ROAD, VICTORIA BRIDGE, STRABANE, BT82 9JH

ST THERESA'S PRIMARY SCHOOL (GLEBE), GARVAN PARK, SION MILLS, STRABANE, BT82 9NZ

SION MILLS PRIMARY SCHOOL, WEST VIEW TERRACE, SION MILLS, STRABANE, BT82 9HP

DONEMANA COUNTY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 31 LONGLAND ROAD, DONEMANA, STRABANE, BT82 0PH

BREADY JUBILEE PRIMARY SCHOOL, 12 CLOUGHBOY ROAD, BREADY, STRABANE, BT82 0DN

ARTIGARVAN PRIMARY SCHOOL, STRABANE, 31 BERRYHILL ROAD, ARTIGARVAN, STRABANE, BT82 0HN

STRABANE COUNTY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 43 DERRY ROAD, STRABANE, BT82 8DX

ST CATHERINE'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, BARRACK STREET, STRABANE, BT82 8HE

ST MARY'S PRIMARY SCHOOL (JUNIOR), 43 MELMOUNT ROAD, STRABANE, BT82 9ER

ST MARY'S PRIMARY SCHOOL (SENIOR), 48 MELMOUNT ROAD, STRABANE, BT82 9EF

DROMORE PRIMARY SCHOOL, 25 GALBALLY ROAD, DROMORE, OMAGH, BT78 3EE

LANGFIELD PRIMARY SCHOOL, DRUMQUIN, DRUMQUIN, 2 WILLOWMOUNT ROAD, DRUMQUIN, OMAGH, BT78 4PG

GILLYGOOLEY PRIMARY SCHOOL, OMAGH, OMAGH, 71 GILLYGOOLEY ROAD, OMAGH, BT78 5PX

ST LAURENCE'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, FINTONA, FINTONA, 7 TATTYMOYLE ROAD, FINTONA, OMAGH, BT78 2NR

ST PATRICK'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, ESKRA, ESKRA, 171 NEWTOWNSAVILLE ROAD, ESKRA, BT78 2RZ

McCLINTOCK PRIMARY SCHOOL, SESKINORE, SESKINORE, 77 LETFERN ROAD, SESKINORE, BT78 1UQ

COOLEY PRIMARY SCHOOL, SIXMILECROSS, SIXMILECROSS, 90 COOLEY ROAD, SIXMILECROSS, BT79 9DH

DEAN MAGUIRC COLLEGE, CARRICKMORE, CARRICKMORE, 26 TERMON ROAD, CARRICKMORE, OMAGH, BT79 9JR

ST BRIGID'S PRIMARY SCHOOL, MOUNTFIELD, MOUNTFIELD, 4 LENAGH ROAD, MOUNTFIELD, OMAGH, BT79 7PT

OUR LADY OF LOURDES PRIMARY SCHOOL, GREENCASTLE, GREENCASTLE, 279 CROCKANBOY ROAD, GREENCASTLE, OMAGH, CO TYRONE, BT79 7QP

GORTIN PRIMARY SCHOOL, 9 PLUMBRIDGE ROAD, GORTIN, BT79 8QB

CHRIST THE KING PRIMARY SCHOOL, OMAGH, 34 GORTIN ROAD, OMAGH, BT79 7HX

GIBSON PRIMARY SCHOOL, OMAGH, 64 OLD MOUNTFIELD ROAD, OMAGH, BT79 7EG

OMAGH COUNTY PRIMARY SCHOOL, 37 CAMPSIE ROAD, OMAGH, CO TYRONE, BT79 0AJ

HOLY FAMILY PRIMARY SCHOOL, OMAGH, OMAGH, BROOK STREET, OMAGH, CO TYRONE, BT78 5HD