IN PICTURES: The riders and runners tipped to replace Theresa May as Prime Minister
Prime minister, Theresa May, has vowed to resign should a majority of M.P.s vote in favour of her withdrawal agreement which will take the U.K. out of the E.U.
Regardless of whether Mrs. May's deal is passed she is expected to step down in the near future - here's a list of men and women who the bookies think have best chance of securing the keys to No. 10 Downing Street - all betting odds taken from Bet365 and accurate at the time of publishing.