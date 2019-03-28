IN PICTURES: The riders and runners tipped to replace Theresa May as Prime Minister

Regardless of whether Mrs. May's deal is passed she is expected to step down in the near future - here's a list of men and women who the bookies think have best chance of securing the keys to No. 10 Downing Street - all betting odds taken from Bet365 and accurate at the time of publishing.

1. Michael Gove 7/2 - M.P. for Surrey Heath. jpimedia

2. Boris Johnson 4/1 - M.P. for Uxbridge and South Ruislip. jpimedia

3. Jeremy Corbyn 8/1 - Labour Party leader and M.P. for Islington North. jpimedia

4. Jeremy Hunt 9/1 - M.P. for South West Surrey. other

