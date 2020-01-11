Incoming first minister Arlene Foster in pledge ahead of Assembly return

Stormont’s incoming first minister Arlene Foster has vowed to get Northern Ireland moving again ahead of business resuming at the Assembly.

After the landmark deal to restore devolution, Assembly members will sit at Parliament Buildings in Belfast on Saturday afternoon, three years on from the acrimonious collapse of the powersharing institutions.

The DUP and Sinn Fein, the region’s two largest parties, have agreed to re-enter a mandatory coalition ministerial executive.

They have both signed up to a deal, tabled by the UK and Irish governments, that offered compromise resolutions to a range of long-standing disputes on issues such as the Irish language.

Ms Foster, who has experienced a turbulent number of years at the helm of the party, is set to return as first minister.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill is likely to be her party’s nomination for deputy first minister.

On Saturday morning the DUP leader tweeted: “Today we will re-establish an Executive after three years of stalemate.

“It’s time to Get Northern Ireland Moving Forward Again.

“We won’t solve every problem immediately but local Ministers will get on with key reforms in schools and hospitals.”

The endorsement of the two parties was essential for the formation of an executive, as peace process structures mean an administration can only function if it includes the largest unionist party and largest nationalist party.

While their inclusion is not a prerequisite, the region’s three other main parties - the SDLP, Ulster Unionists and Alliance - could also all end up taking seats in the new devolved government.

The SDLP has confirmed it will take up its entitlement to one ministry.

The Alliance Party has also backed the deal. While it does not have the electoral strength to take a ministry by right it may be invited to take up the justice portfolio, which is allocated by a different process to other ministries.

As of late Friday night, the Ulster Unionist Party, which is entitled to a seat, has not yet indicated whether it would enter the executive.

The first item of business when the Assembly sits at 1pm will be the election of a new speaker and team of deputy speakers.

The afternoon will also see the election of the first minister, deputy first minister and the rest of the new ministerial executive.

The plenary session is scheduled to last for three-and-a-half hours.

The “New Decade, New Approach” deal will also be accompanied by what the UK Government has promised will be a major investment package.

Government funding is set to help tackle a host of acute problems facing a public sector that has been floundering amid the governance vacuum.

One of the most high-profile of those is an industrial dispute in the health service that has seen nurses take strike action on three occasions in the last month.

Under the terms of the deal, the new executive will also take action to reduce spiralling hospital waiting lists; extend mitigation payments for benefit claimants hit by welfare reforms; increase the number of police officers on the beat; and resolve an industrial dispute involving teachers.

The last DUP/Sinn Fein-led coalition government collapsed in January 2017 over a row about a botched green energy scheme.

That row subsequently widened to take in more traditional wrangles on matters such as the Irish language and the thorny legacy of the Troubles.