Incoming taoiseach Simon Harris speaks of the need to maintain positive co-operation with Northern Ireland

Fine Gael leader Simon Harris (centre) at the 82nd Fine Gael Ard Fheis at the University of Galway.

Ahead of his expected election as Irish premier in the Dail parliament next week, recently appointed Fine Gael leader Mr Harris addressed delegates at his party's annual conference in Galway on Saturday evening.

His uncontested elevation to leader of Fine Gael came after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar's shock resignation last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Harris is to formally replace Mr Varadkar as the head of Ireland's Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and Green Party coalition government in the Dail on Tuesday.

On Northern Ireland, Mr Harris spoke of the need to maintain positive co-operation.

"I am determined to work together on a north-south, east-west basis to improve the lives of everyone across these islands," he said.

Launching a broadside against the main opposition party, Sinn Fein, he said the electorate in forthcoming local and European elections faced a stark choice between "opportunity and outright opportunism".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sinn Fein promises change. What they mean is they will change their mind at every chance," he said.

"A party which promises utopia, but specialises in U-turns."

He accused Sinn Fein of exploiting every challenge for its own gain.

In a wide-ranging speech at the close of the ard fheis at the University of Galway, Mr Harris also addressed recent tensions in Ireland over increased immigration rates, as he pledged to oversee a "fair" but "firm" system to manage migration into the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said Fine Gael would always stand for law and order under his leadership.

On the fall-out from November's far-right influenced riots in Dublin, Mr Harris said he would immediately convene a Dublin city centre taskforce bringing together the council, retailers, business, community groups and gardai to chart a path towards a "safer and vibrant" city.

"It is time to have pride again in our capital city," he added.

Mr Harris said Ireland needed a "fair and firm system" to better manage migration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outlining his support for the new EU migration pact, Mr Harris added: "We need to move away from the emergency use of hotels for housing asylum seekers. I believe we now have that plan.

"But the implementation will be key and engagement with communities is essential and leadership across government. We need to listen to people.

"The Irish people want to play their part. Irish people want to help. They already are."

Addressing the conflict in the Middle East, Mr Harris issued a blunt message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying Ireland was "repulsed" by his actions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In Gaza we see a humanitarian catastrophe worsen before our eyes," he said.

"We unreservedly condemn the massacre carried out by Hamas in October and again call for the unconditional release of all hostages.

"But we cannot and will not stay silent on the actions of Israel either.

"Reason has been replaced by revenge and by the bombing, maiming and death of children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I reiterate, Ireland stands ready to recognise the state of Palestine."

Commenting on the challenges presented by climate change, Mr Harris stressed the need for a collaborative approach.