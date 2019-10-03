Institutional abuse compensation scheme confirmed for Queen’s Speech, NI secretary tells survivors

The Northern Ireland secretary has told victims of historic abuse in residential institutions that a long-awaited redress scheme will be introduced in the forthcoming Queen’s Speech.

Julian Smith met with abuse survivors at Stormont today.

Margaret McGuckin, of lobby group SAVIA (Survivors and Victims of Institutional Abuse), said Mr Smith made a commitment during the meeting that the government would set out its plans to introduce a compensation scheme for victims and to appoint an official commissioner for childhood abuse victims.

Both measures were recommended following an inquiry into abuse at children’s homes and other residential institutions in Northern Ireland over the period 1922 to 1995.

The inquiry found, in 2017, that abuse had been widespread at children’s homes and other residential institutions.

But, more than two years on, the inquiry’s recommendations have not been implemented and abuse survivors have been forced to turn to Westminster due to the power-sharing deadlock at Stormont.

“He told us that the whole bill for the redress scheme and the commissioner will go together,” Ms McGuckin said.

The campaigner said she stressed the need for action on another key recommendation from the inquiry – a public apology to victims for the abuse they suffered.

“I told him that is a big thing that figures in people’s lives. There has never been a formal apology from the government. An apology is utmost in people’s hearts and minds because it would mean so much for the world to hear that they are sorry.”

She added: “I told him that this could be his legacy.”

Meanwhile, the High Court is due to hear an appeal next Friday against a ruling last year that the secretary of state is under no legal obligation to introduce compensation for survivors of institutional abuse.