IRA plotting to use post-Brexit customs posts to ambush security forces personnel claims union chief

The IRA is preparing to ambush members of the British security forces at customs posts after the United Kingdom leaves the European Union according to the Chariman of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland Police, Mark Lindsay.

Mr. Lindsay made the comments in an interview published by the Telegraph over the weekend.

The P.S.N.I. could be drafted in to protect members of a bespoke Northern Ireland Border Force operating along the border post-Brexit says Mark Lindsay.

Mr. Lindsay said whilst attacks might become more frequent he does not envisage violence on a scale similar to that witnessed during the Troubles'.

"There could be some interference with infrastructure, I would say that is quite a strong possibility," said Mr. Lindsay.

"It could be used to lure police into an area.

"We have seen in the past year that they have carried out a wide range of attacks, such as bombs under cars, secondary devices, rockets have been discovered… we have seen the full range of terrorist technology being deployed against officers."

Mr. Lindsay added: "But they are small in number. Any campaign they carry out will not be on the same scale [as the Troubles]."

Mr. Lindsay also said P.S.N.I. officers could be sent to protect members a bespoke Border Force for Northern Ireland.

"If we have intelligence about threats to people from other agencies, such as customs or the border force working in a particular place where they are vulnerable to attack, we will send officers to protect them," he said.

The United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union on October 31, 2019.