The heaquarters of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Assembly Buildings in Belfast.

Dozens of Iranian families in Belfast are keen to see regime change in their home country - but are afraid for the safety of their families back home at this time, a Presbyterian Minister has said.

The minister was speaking after an air raid by American B-2 stealth bombers and a salvo of submarine-launched missiles hit Iran’s nuclear facilities on Saturday night – and while Israel and Iran continue to launch strikes against each other.

Israel believes Iran was close to creating a nuclear bomb which it would then use against the Jewish state - which Iran firmly denies.

"Most of these families with us would have converted from Islam to Christianity before they left Iran," said the Belfast minster, who asked us not to use his name for security reasons.

Iranian Ambassador to the UK Seyed Ali Mousavi leaving BBC Broadcasting House in London, after appearing on the BBC One current affairs programme, Sunday on June 22, 2025.

"The underground church movement In Iran is one of the fastest growing anywhere in the world.

"A lot of people are becoming Christians in Iran, and they feel fear, they feel that they have to leave."

"These families have come through a lot of trauma and fear in Iran, and they really appreciate the refuge they have been given in Northern Ireland, and the freedom to be able to pray for what's happening in Iran, and also then to worship in freedom.

"Many of these families in our church like to be called Persians because the identify with the old Persian culture, which has a deep and rich heritage for them."

The 2025 Presbyterian General Assembly in Belfast. The church has welcomed Iranian Christians into its membership in Belfast.

There are about 60 such families in his church.

"Across the board, I'd say they all want regime change but they would be worried about the safety of their families back home."

There is a serious concern, he says, that if the conflict progresses to a prolonged war, the country's entire infrastructure could be entirely destroyed.

"Many of them have lived in Tehran, and they realize that the Revolutionary Guard could have the apartment next to you.

A protest in London last year against the execution of women's rights protestors in Iran.

"The Revolutionary Guard is ensconced within that city and society after these 50 years of this [regime]; you don't know who's your neighbour, and in these police states everyone is suspicious of everyone. It's really a horrible way to live.

"I've been speaking to a lot of them and praying with them. Even though we had Children's Day on Sunday, we still paused to pray for Iran and for its people.

"But a lot of their relatives have left Tehran and moved to other parts of the country, just to get out of the way of what's happening. There's a very heavy atmosphere, a very heavy mood."

However they will not speak openly to the media because they fear what the regime will do to their family members, who still live back home.

"Most of them are keen to see regime change, but they're very worried about the safety of their family and friends who are living in large cities."

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the RAF has evacuated 63 British nationals from Israel as Tel Aviv and Tehran continue to exchange fire, the Foreign Secretary has told MPs.

David Lammy told the Commons that an RAF A400 had taken the group of British nationals to Cyprus on Monday, from where they will be taken to the UK, adding that more flights will follow.

He also confirmed that one British national in Israel had been injured during Iranian missile attacks and had been offered consular support.

Downing Street said “around 1,000” people had requested a seat on an evacuation flight – a quarter of the 4,000 who had registered their presence in Israel or Palestine with the Foreign Office.

In his statement to the Commons, Mr Lammy repeated his plea to Iran to return to the negotiating table following America’s strikes on its nuclear programme.

He said: “My message for Tehran was clear, take the off ramp, dial this thing down, and negotiate with the United States seriously and immediately.

“The alternative is an even more destructive and far-reaching conflict, which could have unpredictable consequences.”

He had previously urged Tehran to engage in negotiations, saying US President Donald Trump’s apparent decision last week to delay US military action offered a two-week window for a diplomatic solution.

On Monday, he said: “We can and we must find a negotiated solution. The window has narrowed, but the risks of further escalation are so great and the costs so considerable for Britain and all in the region, that this is the Government’s priority.”

The Foreign Secretary told MPs it was not yet clear how far the attack had set back Iran’s nuclear ambitions, but said the need for a diplomatic solution remained.

He added: “Strikes cannot destroy the knowledge Iran has acquired over several decades, nor any regime ambition to deploy that knowledge to build a nuclear weapon.”

Earlier, Downing Street had said that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear bomb was a “good thing” for the UK, but declined to comment on whether the US strikes complied with international law.

Israeli jets hit targets in Tehran on Monday including the security headquarters of the Revolutionary Guard Corps and Evin Prison, the regime’s main site for detaining political prisoners and human rights activists.

In turn, Iran carried out its own strikes against cities in Israel, and sparked fears of a wider regional conflict as it accused the US of crossing “a very big red line”.

Amid the continuing conflict, the Foreign Office has also advised British nationals in Qatar to “shelter in place” following a US security alert.

Meanwhile, oil prices reached their highest level for nearly six months over fears a regional conflict could restrict supply, especially if Iran decided to blockade the Strait of Hormuz.

The jump in prices prompted Mr Trump to post on his Truth Social platform: “EVERYONE, KEEP OIL PRICES DOWN. I’M WATCHING! YOU’RE PLAYING RIGHT INTO THE HANDS OF THE ENEMY. DON’T DO IT!”