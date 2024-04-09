Fine Gael leader Simon Harris TD (right) talking to Tanaiste Micheal Martin in the Dail Chamber, Leinster House, Dublin ahead of being nominated as Taoiseach. Photo: Maxwell Photography/PA Wire

Proceedings in Ireland’s lower house of parliament began at 10.30am on Tuesday with an address by Leo Varadkar. He said his time in politics had been the “most fulfilling and rewarding time” of his life.

“But today is the beginning of a new era for my party, a new chapter in my life and a new phase for this coalition Government,” he said.

Micheal Martin said he had a “constructive and positive” discussion with the new Fine Gael leader Simon Harris on the continued operation of Government.

Congratulating Mr Harris, he said Fianna Fail would support his nomination for appointment as taoiseach.

“I wish your family the greatest of enjoyment of this moment and this day – because I have no doubt in the immediate aftermath, things might get a bit more challenging and rockier.”

In a speech to the Fine Gael annual conference last weekend, Mr Harris said his key priorities were housing, law and order and support for small businesses. Last month he used his inaugural speech as Fine Gael leader to criticise the tricolour being draped over “the coffin of a garda killer”.

He told party members: “We must work everyday to make sure it’s not a happy slogan trotted out at elations. Fine Gael stands for law and order.

“We stand on the side of the gardai, for streets that are safe. In a week I saw a tricolour spread over the coffin of a garda killer, I say shame.”

He has recently said that Ireland was “repulsed” by the actions of Israel in Gaza.

The 37 year old has served in a number of ministries in Dublin – including as health minister during the Covid-19 pandemic. After incorrectly saying during a radio interview that Covid-19 meant there were 18 other coronaviruses, he recorded an Instagram live video in which he apologised and said he was an “awful old idiot at times”.

In the current three-party coalition government, he became minister at the newly formed Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.

As higher education minister, he toured the country opening and speaking at educational institutions, and during his brief stint as justice minister he traversed bogs with families of the Disappeared.

The 37-year-old father of two has been described by Fine Gael colleagues as “energetic”, “a great communicator” and as having a “vision for Ireland that is about equality of opportunity”.

A media-savvy and personable politician who is well-versed on social media sites Instagram and TikTok, he has been at the helm of three departments over an eight-year period.

His visibility during his tenure as justice minister – covering for Helen McEntee while she was on maternity leave – fuelled speculation about his interest in a leadership bid for the so-called “law and order” party.

He grew up in the seaside town of Greystones in Co Wicklow, he is said to have repeatedly said he wanted to be taoiseach.

Mr Harris previously said his political story began when his younger brother Adam was diagnosed with autism and he began campaigning for better information and services.

After cutting his political teeth as an assistant to former justice minister Frances Fitzgerald when she was a senator, and then working as a councillor, he was elected to the Irish parliament as its youngest TD in 2011.

His maiden speech in the Dail was to nominate Enda Kenny as taoiseach.

He served as a junior minister in the Department of Finance from 2014 before being propelled to the role of minister for health in the Fine Gael-led minority government that was formed in 2016.