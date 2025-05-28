A leading Irish-Jewish figure has described a hard-hitting statement by Church of Ireland leaders on Gaza as "one sided" and says it fails to acknowledge that the terror group controlling the area is still publicly committing itself to repeat the horrors of 7 October 2023.

Daniel O'Dowd, spokesman for Ireland Israel Alliance, was speaking after Church of Ireland Archbishop John McDowell and Archbishop Michael Jackson released a statement calling for “decisive action” on Gaza.

UN agencies have warned that Gaza's 2.1 million population is facing catastrophic levels of hunger after an almost three-month Israeli blockade that was eased last week.

However Israel counters that 58 Israeli hostages have endured torture and starvation at the hands of Hamas for over 600 days and that the new American humanitarian aid initiative in Gaza aims to feed Palestinians civilians - but not Hamas.

Church of Ireland Archbishop John McDowell, left, and Archbishop Michael Jackson, released a hard hitting statement on Gaza.

In their statement, the archbishops said it was "with outrage that we watch the desperation, dislocation, and defenceless resident population of Gaza who feel they have been abandoned by the world".

They added that the international community “can no longer stand by and watch the cruel starvation of innocent people, particularly the most vulnerable – children, older people and the ill – as well as the ongoing physical destruction of their lives and surroundings”.

They praised the resilient staff of Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City which is owned and run by the Anglican Diocese of Jerusalem. The hospital was bombed on Palm Sunday and has reopened in a tent, they said, with its “courageous staff” using whatever resources they have.

"We repeat our call for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and the influx of every kind of appropriate aid to alleviate starvation, injury and lack of shelter,” they said.

They prayed that those in positions of power will "stand up and demand an end to this cruelty" and noted that Jesus taught: “Always treat others as you would like them to treat you."

But Mr O'Dowd countered that the statement was "a one-sided" presentation.

"Beyond the token reference to bringing 'all hostages home' their statement pins the conflict entirely on Israel,” he said.

"They make no mention of the fact that Hamas continually commits to repeating the atrocities of October 7 until there is no more Israel.”

He said the situation in Gaza is “difficult for us all to bear witness to”. But he says Hamas - classed as a terrorist organisation by EU, UK and US – has long used basic food supplies as "a means of control and oppression" in Gaza and that "painfully, Israel has now broken this grip".

“Yet Israel is in an unprecedented situation whereby it must defeat a terrorist enemy without inflicting any damage, and sustain the millions living in the Gaza strip.”

Regarding the conduct of the Israeli forces, he asked the archbishops “where is their condemnation” for Hamas for using mosques, churches, hospitals and schools as terrorist bases?

