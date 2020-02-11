Irish election: ‘Ludicrous’ SF comparison between NI and Communist Iron Curtain

Unionists have rounded upon “ludicrous” and “outlandish” pronouncements about Irish reunification from Mary Lou McDonald, as the Sinn Fein leader explored the idea of a governing the Republic in coalition with other left-leaning parties.

Spurred on by Sinn Fein’s surge in the polls in the Irish election, which saw it win 37 seats, making it the second-biggest party in the Dail, Ms McDonald said it means a border poll is closer to becoming a reality – and that the EU should throw its weight behind Irish reunification too.

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald during the Irish General Election count at the RDS in Dublin

She told the BBC’s Newsnight the results add to her feeling “we’re heading towards a border poll, a referendum on unity – I think that’s just the direction of travel ... constitutional change is coming”.

She also invoked the Soviet-led partition of Germany during the ‘Iron Curtain’ era, saying: “I think the EU needs to take a stand in respect of Ireland in the same way it supported the reunification of Germany, in the same way it has a position on Cyprus for example and a positive approach to the reunification of that country.”

The interview came after a major surge for her party, with final results as follows: Fianna Fail, 38 TDs; Sinn Fein, 37; Fine Gael, 35; Greens, 12; Social Democrats, six; Solidarity-People Before Profit, five; Labour, six; Aontu, one. The rest of the Dail is made up of 19 independents.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said on Twitter: “Irrespective of the view in Dublin or Brussels, a border poll can only be called by Secretary of State (SoS) if it appears likely to secure a majority in Northern Ireland. No such circumstances exist in Northern Ireland.” (However, it is understood the SoS does in fact have the power to call a poll at any time; but that they will be compelled to do so in the event that a majority of the public back Irish unification).

To support her case, Mrs Foster cited Northern Irish general election results which correspond to the percentage of Sinn Fein and SDLP votes combined: 42% in 2001, and roughly 38% in 2019.

Meanwhile, UUP leader Steve Aiken said: “Mary Lou McDonald’s outlandish claim that Sinn Fein’s 25% share of the vote in the Republic of Ireland’s elections means that there will be a border poll doesn’t stand up to scrutiny with the facts.

“It’s not Mary Lou McDonald’s call, it`s not Sinn Fein’s call nor indeed is it the EU’s. It is a matter solely for the UK government.

“That is what it says in the Belfast Agreement, and unless Sinn Fein are calling for the agreement to be ripped up, that’s the way it is going to stay. The future of Northern Ireland lies in the hands of the people of Northern Ireland.

“As for Mary Lou McDonald trying to drag the EU on to Sinn Fein’s territory, they won’t want to be seen to hitching their wagon to Sinn Fein’s record and role in sowing seeds of division during the Troubles and beyond.

“It is ludicrous of Mary Lou McDonald to compare EU support for the reunification of Germany in the latter decades of the 20th century with the adoption of a policy to support a united Ireland.

“EU support for such a policy would not bode well given that they could be opening a Pandora’s box in countries such as Spain with calls for Catalonian independence. Hopefully the EU will come out clearly supporting the Belfast Agreement and put Sinn Fein back in their box.”

Ms McDonald needs 80 TDs to command a majority in the Dail.

If she succeeds in forming a coalition, it would be the first time in more than 90 years when neither Fianna Fail nor Fine Gael was in power.

However, Labour has in the past said it would not entertain such a link with Sinn Fein.