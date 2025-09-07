Huge crowds turned out to see the Irish Guards parade through the streets of Bangor yesterday. Photo: Irish Guards Band

The Irish Guards have issued a heartfelt thanks to the huge crowds of people who turned out to see them perform an historic first in Northern Ireland - a ceremonial parade through the streets of Bangor.

Some 200 of the regiment are in Northern Ireland this weekend to mark 125 years since their formation.

They were formed in 1900 by Queen Victoria to acknowledge the bravery of Irish soldiers during the Boer War.

Recruiting from across the island of Ireland, the UK and beyond, the regiment holds their traditional celebration St Patrick’s Day event each year, when members are presented with fresh shamrock by Prince William.

Historically they were responsible for guarding the queen, and their red tunics and bearskin hats are still famed across the world for performing these duties in London.

In recent years they have deployed in the Middle East, Africa, Iraq and Sudan, and more recently, they have been involved in training Ukrainian recruits on Operation Interflex and in nations across Africa.

Thousands turned out to see the regiment exercise their historic right to parade through the streets of Bangor, which was conferred on them in 2022.

They also performed a static concert afterwards outside at the Town Hall.

Speaking on social media afterward, the Band of the Irish Guards thanked all those who attended.

"Thank you to all who supported us in Bangor for the Ards and North Down Freedom Parade yesterday and those who stayed for our concert at Bangor Castle Gardens!" it said.

"The band now turn our attention to our final event in Northern Ireland, the laying up of old colours. This afternoon, the band will lead the parade from Campbell College (Belfast) at 2pm, marching to St Mark’s Church, Dundela (east Belfast). We hope to see you along the way!"

The regiment is due to arrive at St Mark’s church at 3pm today (Sunday) for a formal ticket only church service. At 4.20pm the parade will leave the church and conclude at Ashfield School on the Holywood Road.

The Mayor of Ards and North Down Gillian McCollum boasted that she stole a hug from the regimental mascot, Seamus.

While the service is by ticket only, the regiment welcomes spectators along the route for their parade before and after.

Speaking after yesterday's parade in Bangor, Mayor of Ards and North Down Gillian McCollum praised the regiment for the show.

"What an amazing spectacle today as huge crowds turned out to watch the Irish Guards exercise their right as Freemen of the Borough, with a parade through the streets of Bangor and a wonderful performance by the Regiment Band at Bangor Castle,” she said.