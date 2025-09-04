This weekend will see a military first for Northern Ireland, when the Irish Guards - famous for guarding royalty in their red tunics and bearskin hats - will parade through the streets of Bangor.

The regiment is undertaking a series of events in Carrickfergus, Belfast and Bangor to mark their 125th anniversary.

Known affectionately in the army as 'The Micks', they were formed in 1900 by Queen Victoria to acknowledge the bravery of Irish soldiers during the Boer War.

Recruiting from across the island of Ireland, the UK and beyond, the regiment holds their traditional celebration St Patrick’s Day event each year, when members are presented with fresh shamrock by Prince William.

DUP Leader Gavin Robinson meets the Irish Guards Mascot, Seamus, at Stormont on Thursday.

In recent years they have deployed in the Middle East, Africa, Iraq and Sudan.

Major Steve McMichael, company commander, Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion Irish Guards, told the News Letter there were two reasons it was important for them to come back to Northern Ireland.

“This is the 125 anniversary year of the Irish Guards,2 the Dundonald man said. “We were formed in 1900 by the order of Queen Victoria to represent all the Irish troops who fought in the Boer War at the back end of the 19th century.

“So it is very important for us to be able to come back to Northern Ireland and to the island of Ireland and showcase what we are about. As we are a frontline infantry battalion stationed in England, we don't often get a chance to come back.”

DUP Leader Gavin Robinson MP and Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly MLA welcomed members of the Irish Guards to Stormont on Thursday morning. The Regiment are undertaking a series of public events this week concluding with a laying up of old Colours at St Mark’s Church, Dundela in Belfast on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Jonathan Porter / PressEye

He also noted they will leave behind in Belfast an important set of their regimental colours – presented to them by Queen Elizabeth II – at St Mark's Parish Church in east Belfast.It will be the only set to reside outside of London.

Major McMichael said there are about 500 members of the Irish Guards. “About 35% of the battalion is made up of people from both north and south and from all different communities in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland,” he said.

Around 10% of the soldiers are from the Republic of Ireland.

The regiment beat the retreat at Carrickfergus Castle Thursday (today) 4pm;

DUP Leader Gavin Robinson MP and Deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly MLA pose for photos with members of the Irish Guards to Stormont on Thursday morning.

:: Remembrance event, at Belfast City Hall Cenotaph, 10:30am Friday;

:: Beating retreat at Edenmore Golf and Country Club, Moira, 7pm Friday;

:: Parade through Bangor: 3pm Saturday from Castle Park Road, with some 300 personnel. Static concert at the town hall at 4pm with the Regimental Band and Drums and Pipes.

:: Laying up of old Colours: 3pm Sunday at St Mark's Parish Church, east Belfast. Parade starts at Campbell College at 2pm and proceeds along the Belmont and Holywood Roads to St Mark's Church. The 3pm service is invitation only but the public is welcome to watch the parade. At 4.20pm the parade will leave the church and conclude at Ashfield School on the Holywood Road.​