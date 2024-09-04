Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Co Cavan based insulation manufacturer Kingspan has offered its "deepest sympathies" to families of the 72 people killed in the Grenfell Tower disaster - after facing stiff criticism in the final report on the tragedy.

The inquiry’s final report, published today, found the fire that killed 72 people in 2017 was the result of “decades of failure” by central government and the construction industry to act on the dangers of flammable materials on high-rise buildings.

The west London tower block was covered in combustible products because of the “systematic dishonesty” of firms who made and sold the cladding and insulation, inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick said.

He called out “deliberate and sustained” manipulation of fire-safety testing, misrepresentation of test data and misleading of the market.

Smoke billows from a fire that has engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London in 2017. The Grenfell Tower fire was "the culmination of decades of failure" by central government and the construction industry to properly consider the danger of combustible materials in high-rise residential buildings, the final report into the 2017 disaster has concluded. Issue date: Wednesday September 4, 2024.

Kingspan, whose HQ is in Kingscourt in Co Cavan and which has offices in England also, has long said its K15 insulation product made up 5% of the insulation in the tower block and was used without its knowledge.

But the report found that Kingspan “knowingly created a false market in insulation” from 2005 onwards for use on buildings over 18 metres tall by claiming its K15 product had been part of a system that had been successfully tested under the BS 8414 cladding fire safety test, meaning it could be used in the wall of any building of that height regardless of its design or other components.

The inquiry branded this a “false claim”, adding: “As Kingspan knew, K15 could not honestly be sold as suitable for use in the external walls of buildings over 18 metres in height generally, but that is what it had succeeded in doing for many years.”

Kingspan relied on the results of a single cladding fire safety test performed in 2005, on a system whose components were not representative of a typical external wall, the report said, and found that the firm continued to rely on that test despite changing the composition of K15 in 2006.

Smoke billows from a fire that engulfed the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in west London in 2017.

Further tests on systems incorporating K15 in the following two years were “disastrous”, the report said, but Kingspan did not withdraw the product from the market, “despite its own concerns about its fire performance”.

In 2009, Kingspan obtained a certificate that “contained false statements about K15”, the report said, and on which it relied “for many years to sell the product”, adding that it made a “calculated decision” to use the certificate to “mask, or distract from, the absence of supporting test evidence”.

The report said Kingspan “cynically exploited” the industry’s lack of detailed knowledge about insulation and cladding fire safety tests, and “relied on the fact that an unsuspecting market was very likely to rely on its own claim about the product”.

But in a statement issued after the publication of the report, Kingspan strongly defended itself.

"Today is another extremely difficult day for the relatives and survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire and we extend our deepest sympathies to those impacted by the tragedy," the company said in a statement.

"We welcome the publication of today’s report which is crucial to a public understanding of what went wrong and why. It explains clearly and unambiguously that the type of insulation (whether combustible or non-combustible) was immaterial, and that the principal reason for the fire spread was the PE ACM cladding, which was not made by Kingspan.

"Kingspan has long acknowledged the wholly unacceptable historical failings that occurred in part of our UK insulation business. These were in no way reflective of how we conduct ourselves as a Group, then or now. While deeply regrettable, they were not found to be causative of the tragedy.

"Kingspan has already emphatically addressed these issues, including the implementation of extensive and externally-verified measures to ensure our conduct and compliance standards are world leading.

"We remain committed to playing a leading role in providing safe and sustainable building solutions, including continuing to work with government and industry partners."

In further notes accompanying the press statement, Kingspan said the following:-

:: The report is unambiguously clear that the combustibility of the insulation made no material difference to the speed and extent of the fire spread:

Kingspan had no role in the Grenfell Tower refurbishment. The Inquiry’s report is clear and unambiguous in its findings that the ‘principal reason’ for the rapid-fire spread was the PE ACM cladding used, which was not made or supplied by Kingspan.

Evidence submitted by the Inquiry’s own experts (Professor Luke Bisby and Professor Jose Torero) demonstrated that the type of insulation used (whether combustible or non-combustible), made no material difference to the speed and spread of the fire given the “extreme fire hazard" from the ACM PE cladding that was used in the Tower’s façade system.

:: Shortcomings acknowledged and comprehensively addressed:

During the Inquiry, shortcomings were identified and some correspondence emerged involving a small number of employees in our UK Insulation business, containing wholly unacceptable sentiments about fire safety.

Significant controls and enhancements have been implemented at a global scale including.

:: K15 was and remains safe to use when installed correctly and used in compliance with Building Regulations

BSI guidance, sponsored by the UK Government, supports the use and retention of K15 in appropriate circumstances, subject to a fire engineering judgement, and this is further supported by our suite of successful large scale system tests incorporating K15 in a range of façade systems. Kingspan therefore has full confidence that its K15 product is safe to use when installed in a compliant system.

:: Paying our share of remediation costs:

We have committed to pay our share of remediation costs in circumstances where we have responsibility for the inappropriate use of K15 in buildings, and its safe retention cannot be supported by testing. Kingspan has engaged with and responded to all remediation enquiries received to date.

:: Supportive of an industry wide remediation scheme:

Kingspan continues to stand by our statement (made in February 2022) to contribute to an appropriate industry-wide scheme, to address fire safety issues where those responsible can’t or won’t pay.

In January the Grenfell disaster’s bereaved and survivors group welcomed the coming to an end of Ulster Rugby’s sponsorship deal with Kingspan.

After two decades with the club, Kingspan “signalled its intention” to conclude its association with the club on a phased basis by June 2025.

Ulster Rugby had been criticised for their continuing association with the firm following the Grenfell disaster when 72 people died in a fire at a residential tower block in west London in June 2017.

Grenfell United, a bereaved and survivors group, welcomed the ending of the sponsorship deal with Ulster Rugby, saying the partnership “sickened” them.