Irish presidential candidates say flag should be seen as a ‘symbol of unity’

Fine Gael presidential candidate Heather Humphreys leaving the first presidential debate on The Tonight Show, at Virgin Media Television Studios in Dublin. Picture date: Monday September 29, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The three contenders to become the next president of Ireland have emphasised that the nation’s flag should be a symbol of unity.

Independent Catherine Connolly, Fine Gael-backed Heather Humphreys and Fianna Fail-backed Jim Gavin were speaking after flags were erected by some across Ireland in a move interpreted as expressing concern over immigration.

The three in the race to succeed Michael D Higgins were asked about the issues during a debate on Virgin Media’s Tonight Show, moderated by Kieran Cuddihy.

Asked whether the flags should be removed, Mr Gavin said he is a proud Republican and proud of the Irish tricolour, which he said is about inclusion.

He said that having served in the Defence Forces, he is “very precious about how the flag is used”, adding he is “not for extremes, either the right or the left”.

“People have a right to put the flag where they want, predominantly, we like to use it when we’re celebrating, for me, a flag speaks to inclusion,” he said.

Ms Humphreys also emphasised the flag is about unity, and said it should not be used as a “symbol of division”.

“Our flag is a symbol of unity, it should not be used as a symbol of division,” she said.

“I think we need to speak to people to let them understand that that is wrong, we do not want a divisive society. I want to try and bring unity.”

Ms Connolly said she believed a small, loud and vocal group of people were involved in erecting the flags for that reason, but she insisted it “does not reflect people in general, in Ireland who are very welcoming”.

“I think we have to find a way to deal with this issue in a way that tries to acknowledge what is happening … the language of division and the language of saying the country is full is just abhorrent.”

Each of the candidates started with a 60-second pitch to viewers for their backing.

Ms Connolly spoke about her desire to work together to “shape a new united republic”, emphasising cherishing diversity and where a “home is a fundamental human right”.

“A country where we raise our voice for the peaceful resolution to conflicts and war, drawing on our history of colonisation, of famine and our lived experience of the successful peace process in the North,” she said.

Ms Humphreys set out that she wants to bring her life experience to the role of president, from working as a Credit Union manager to serving in Cabinet for more than a decade.

She described the “quiet strength of women” across Ireland “holding things together”.

“I can’t promise perfection, but I will promise honesty, compassion and service,” she said.

Mr Gavin emphasised his public service, including with Ireland’s Defence Forces, and said he has “always worked to serve others”.

“At a time of growing division, my commitment to you is that I will be a president for every section of society. A voice for all,” he said.

The debate also touched on the war in Gaza, attitudes to securing a united Ireland and whether the candidates would take their full salary as president.

On the topic of Gaza, there was an exchange between Mr Gavin and Ms Connolly after the former referred to Israel’s military objectives having been met.

Ms Connolly responded by questioning when exactly that point was: “When 20,000 were dead? When 30,000 were dead?”

Mr Gavin responded by saying that the Israeli government is committing war crimes in Gaza every day, adding that it is “genocide”.

Pressed further on his comment, Mr Gavin said his point was “if they were [met]”, and emphasised his desire to see peace and for Palestine to have its own state.

Meanwhile, Ms Connolly stood by her comments expressing concern about Germany’s current defence spending, referencing the country’s military build-up during the 1930s under Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler in the lead-up to the Second World War.

She added that the context of her remarks was that she is “extremely worried” about the military build-up in Europe, and noted that Germany has stated this is what its economy needs.

In terms of their salary if elected president, Mr Gavin said he would take the renumeration offered, while Ms Humphreys said she would do what Mr Higgins currently does, as a fellow former government minister, and give back her ministerial pension.

Ms Connolly said she would take the salary and then sit down and redirect a substantial portion of that for different projects.

Turning to the question of Irish reunification, Mr Gavin said he would seek to continue past work and encourage reconciliation across the island.

“For me, it’s reunification of the people first and foremost,” he said.

Ms Connolly said she would hope to see a united Ireland during her seven-year term as president.

She said while it will be for others to call a border poll, she would use her voice to “progress” the cause.

Ms Humphreys said that, as a republican, striving for a united Ireland is important to her – but emphasised the need to first focus on uniting people.