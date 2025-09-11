Irish street signs: Belfast Council to reissue over 3,000 surveys that might have gone missing - including unionist areas where officials warned about potential trouble from doing it the first time round

Victoria Road in unionist East Belfast is among 20 streets to be surveyed for Irish language signs for a second time. Image: Google

Belfast Council is to reissue more than 3,000 surveys asking whether people want Irish language signs on their street.

Several streets in traditionally unionist areas are now to be polled for second time, including some cases where council officials warned that the act of surveying for Irish signs first time round could cause community strife.

In addition, politicians have voted to increase the amount of time anyone has to respond to a survey by 50%, which will be applied to all new polls on dual language signage going forward.

Council officials argued that giving people three weeks to reply instead of two is necessary as the Royal Mail has changed its second class system, now only delivering two or three days a week and never on Saturdays at that price of stamp.

Belfast Council officials had warned that the first survey of Lismain Street in a staunchly Unionist area could spark community trouble - but a second one is to happen anyway. Image: Google

The moves were passed at a committee meeting this week, during which the council also approved Irish signs on a city centre street despite just two people there saying they wanted them.

Belfast Council massively relaxed its conditions for approving dual language signs on city streets a couple of years ago. Since then, to the ire of unionists, more Irish signs have been approved than in the 24 years of the previous stricter regime, while no signs in any other language have been given a green light.

The 3,104 surveys to be reissued apply to 20 streets across Belfast, and have come about as Royal Mail suspended a council account for three months this year. During that time, 375 surveys were held in the post, and a small number of residents said their replies were returned to sender instead of delivered to the council.

Officials don’t know the full extent of the problem, describing the situation as “unclear” in a council report. Acting on their advice, politicians have to now decided to resend 3,000-plus surveys.

Castle Street in Belfast city centre was this week approved for Irish language signs, even though only one in five people surveyed want them. Photo: Iain Gray

Those officials stated the reissue would include “any streets where we consider there is the potential for results to have been affected” by the Royal Mail account suspension.

The reissues range from 757 surveys for Oldpark Road in the nationalist Ardoyne area to 45 in Lagmore View Crescent in Dunmurry.

But they also include resurveying some parts of traditionally unionist areas, such as Burmah Street and Delhi Street off Ormeau Road.

Lismain Street in the Cregagh area and Victoria Road in Sydenham, both in unionist heartlands in east Belfast, are also to be polled for a second time. The first survey of Lismain Street was flagged by council officials as a risk; they warned it could “give rise to community tension”, but on the back of nationalist votes it went ahead anyway.

Reports state the cost for resurveying all 20 streets “will be covered by existing budgets”. Any replies to the first poll will not be counted.

It’s common for the council to only get a comparative handful of responses to its Irish language surveys, even in staunchly nationalist areas; for example, this week one Ardoyne road had just 15.47% of the street saying they wanted the signs, but as the council’s threshold is 15% that slim pass was enough to green-light them.