Is Stormont deal merely down to self-interest of our MLAs?

Just because the Executive is up and running does not mean devolved government is going to work in Northern Ireland. There is a long way to go, especially on the issue of funding where problems persist. Secretary of State Julian Smith made it clear in the Commons in the 16th January that the Executive had to “find its own way of raising revenue”. Devolved government means a type of separation or self-sufficiency which appears to be the way the British exchequer is looking at things.

The new agreement may indeed suffer from under- funding, bringing it down like a house of cards. A very big question now has to be asked – can devolved government Northern Ireland really work, even if the parties are agreed? The RHI scandal was a disaster when the Executive was in place formerly. Will the grand coalition deliver on the ground for the ordinary Joe Soap?

In addition, is the agreement just because the secretary of state has threatened the parties with an election of they don’t knuckle down? Is it because their money-for-nothing salaries are in jeopardy? Is the recent effort to form and Executive down to self-interest or the greater good?

If it’s done for self-interest I can’t see the general public benefitting from it, and it will simply collapse again.

It is still early days for devolution in Northern Ireland, and it is rich indeed that republicans usher a united Ireland when devolved government has proved to be so problematic. They’ve got to learn to walk before they can run. If they can’t make power-sharing work, then I can’t for the life of me see them being able to govern in a united Ireland.

London is visibility jaded and likely contemptuous from dealing with the situation and is now taking a much stronger line in demanding that tangible things happen - the fulfilment of the agreement - if there is to be further support and crucial funding. One gets the feeling that it has to work this time or all hope of devolution in Northern Ireland is lost.

Maurice Fitzgerald,

