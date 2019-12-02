Is this Northern Ireland’s worst Christmas Tree?

Newry Mourne and Down District Council has been left with Eggnog on its face after being labelled with possibly ‘the worst Christmas tree in Northern Ireland’.

The official turning on ceremony took place on Saturday evening in Kilkeel town square, with lots of excited families and young children expectantly looking on.

But when the big moment arrived, there was disappointment all round and hundreds took to social media to vent their feelings.

Mandy Spence Hanna said: “Such a lovely atmosphere in town yesterday. The lights were such a let down.”

Kirsty Bridges added: “At first we thought one half didn’t turn on properly only to realise that was it. Honestly, would be safer turning them off, so embarrassing?”

Fiona Edgar agreed. “Its a disgrace” she said, adding that the council does not even supply a tree but just puts light on “an old Yew tree” in the town centre. “Kids were asking why no lights all over [the tree]” she added.

Dozens of people said they were amazed at the contrast between the attractive council Christmas trees in Newcastle and Warrenpoint by comparison.

UUP Councillor Harold McKee said: “Is this the worst council Christmas tree in Northern Ireland? I have got over 600 comments on Facebook about it. It is obviously a cost cutting exercise; Kilkeel got £5k for a tree where Newcastle got £26k for theirs.” After representations from the Chamber of Commerce, he had raised the impending problem repeatedly since October 21, but to no avail, he said.

Kilkeel Chamber of Commerce said it has been advised the council will erect a new tree this week. The council has been invited to comment.