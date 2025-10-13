DUP MP Sammy Wilson expressed scepticism that Hamas is serious about committing to peace in Gaza.

Unionist MPs have expressed scepticism that Hamas is serious about committing to peace in Gaza - while a Sinn Fein MP argues that a durable peace process must include Palestinian self-determination and national sovereignty.

The MPs were all speaking after Hamas released all remaining Israeli hostages and Israel released thousands of Palestinians prisoners as part of a US peace deal, led by President Donald Trump.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson commended Mr Trump for "getting things moving initially" contrasting this with the "spineless" Keir Starmer whose recognition of a Palestinian state "only encouraged Hamas".

"Given many people thought previous peace deals had resolved the issues, Hamas are not going to easily give up control of Gaza, and indeed, I doubt if they're going to give up their guns".

He is concerned that Keir Starmer and other leaders might then "fudge" the question of Hamas disarming, which he believes will result in Hamas restarting attacks again on Israel.

TUV MP Jim Allister welcomed the hostages' release.

"The horror inflicted by Hamas on these innocent families is but an insight into their warped terrorist minds - much like what heartless terrorists inflicted on the innocent in Northern Ireland," he said.

"The challenge now is how to deliver the promised disarming of Hamas. Without such Hamas will remain a threat to the security of Israel, quite apart from the terror that they are already inflicting on Gazans who disagree with their ideology.

"The major challenge to the Trump plan, therefore, is how the neutering of Hamas is delivered. Mere words will not be enough. Here the Arab nations need to show leadership in ostracising and acting against Hamas. "

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley welcomed the announcement of an agreement for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“It must mark a step change in guaranteeing a durable peace process and open a path to Palestinian self-determination and national sovereignty," she said.

“For two years, Israel has waged a genocidal war against the Palestinian people, making it a graveyard for international law, funded and given political cover by the US, Britain, and other western states."