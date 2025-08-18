Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and First Minister Michelle O'Neill have granted the Department of Health approval to join a UK-wide scheme allowing urgent medical treatment for children from Gaza.

It is right that Northern Ireland welcomes Palestinian children for medical treatment as part of a wider UK scheme - but they and their families must not be granted residency rights, it is claimed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stormont's first and deputy first ministers have granted the Department of Health approval to join a UK-wide scheme allowing urgent medical treatment for children from Gaza.

The BBC has reported that Michelle O'Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly have agreed by way of "urgent procedure" to enable Northern Ireland's participation in the initiative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Stormont source told BBC News NI that a "very modest number" of children - possibly two or three - would be brought to NI under the medical evacuation. The urgent procedure mechanism would mean the plan is not required to go to the whole executive for approval.

TUV leader Jim Allister said while it was "right" that NI takes part in the scheme, he did not want them and their families to "acquire residency rights".

"When they come for treatment they have their treatment, and they return because the UK cannot take any more asylum seekers or migrants,” he said.

"It's a small number of kids but my key point is they come, they get the treatment and they return - there must be no residency rights attaching to this."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Féin MLA, Declan Kearney said the Northern Executive should play its part. The Sinn Féin chairperson said: “The humanitarian emergency in Gaza is beyond anything witnessed in recent times.

"Starvation, malnutrition and denial of access to both water and basic medicines are being systematically used against children, women and men throughout the Gaza Strip. Our power sharing Executive should assist in the efforts to evacuate sick and injured children from Gaza."

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw also welcomed the move.

She said: "We have all watched with horror the severe injuries being inflicted on the children in Gaza and the chronic lack of medical supplies and personnel to treat them.