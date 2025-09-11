Israeli singer Yuval Raphael came second in the Eurovision Song Conest last year, thanks in part to strong support from the Irish public and jury. She is a survivor of the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, having hidden under bodies at the Nova Music festival in Israel to survive.

Ireland will not take part in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2026 if Israel participates, broadcaster RTE has announced.

The Irish broadcaster said a final decision on participation would be made when the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) makes its decision.

But it added that Ireland’s participation would be “unconscionable given the ongoing and appalling loss of lives in Gaza”.

A spokesperson for Eurovision said it was up to each state to decide if it wanted to take part in the contest.

Last year Israel's singer Yuval Raphael came runner-up in the final, with her song, ‘A New Day Will Rise’.

Ms Raphael narrowly survived the Hamas terror attack on Israel of October 7 2023 by hiding under the bodies of friends at the Nova Music Festival, where gunmen killed over 350 young people, raping and torturing many of them.

The Israeli singer was beaten by Austria's JJ with ‘Wasted Love’.

The subsequent, devastating Israeli-Hamas war has dominated headlines since 2023. Hamas says some 60,000 have been killed in Gaza but it refuses to say how many were its own fighters.

RTE had a formal meeting with the show's organisers to protest against Israel's involvement last year.

However, strong support from the Irish public and Irish jury at various stages of the competition helped secure Israel a place in the grand final.

An RTE statement this week said that at the General Assembly of the European Broadcasting Union in July, “a number of EBU members raised concerns about the participation of Israel in the Eurovision Song Contest”.

It added: “RTE wishes to thank the EBU for the extensive consultation process that was initiated on foot of that meeting, and the extension of the option to withdraw from participation without penalty to December.

“It is RTE’s position that Ireland will not take part in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if the participation of Israel goes ahead, and the final decision regarding Ireland’s participation will be made once the EBU’s decision is made.”

The statement added: “RTE feels that Ireland’s participation would be unconscionable given the ongoing and appalling loss of lives in Gaza.

“RTE is also deeply concerned by the targeted killing of journalists in Gaza, and the denial of access to international journalists to the territory, and the plight of the remaining hostages.”

Eurovision director Martin Green said: “We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“We are still consulting with all EBU members to gather views on how we manage participation and geopolitical tensions around the Eurovision Song Contest.

“Broadcasters have until mid-December to confirm if they wish to take part in next year’s event in Vienna.

“It is up to each member to decide if they want to take part in the contest and we would respect any decision broadcasters make.”

Ireland has won Eurovision seven times, the joint most of any country along with Sweden. Its last win was in 1996.

The 70th anniversary edition of the contest is due to take place in Vienna, Austria, in May after Austrian entry JJ won with his song Wasted Love in Basel, Switzerland, earlier this year.

Ireland was represented by Emmy in Basel, with the song Laika Party.