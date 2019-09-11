'It's over' for Boris Johnson if he intentionally misled the Queen says senior Tory rebel M.P. Dominic Grieve

A senior Conservative party M.P. who lost the whip last week has said "it's over for Boris Johnson" if the U.K. Supreme Court find that he intentionally misled the Queen during the process to suspend parliament for five weeks.

Dominic Grieve, who served as Attorney General for England and Wales from 2010 to 2014, was responding to the ruling in Scotland that the advice given by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to the Queen concerning the prorogation of parliament was "unlawful".

"It's absolutely essential to our constitution that the relationship between the prime minister and the Queen is one of utmost confidentiality and the utmost good faith - essential!," Mr. Grieve told B.B.C. Assistant Political Editor, Norman Smith.

"So, if it were to be the case that the government misled the Queen about the reasons for suspending parliament and the motives for it, that would be a very serious matter indeed."

Mr. Grieve has been the M.P. for Beaconsfield since 1997 but last week, along with 20 fellow Conservative party M.P.s, he had the whip removed when he voted with the opposition to facilitate the process of passing legislation designed to block the U.K. leaving the E.U. without a deal on October 31, 2019.

"Indeed my view would be that it would be the moment for Mr. Johnson to resign and very swiftly.

Boris Johnson with the Queen in Buckingham Palace on the day he officially became prime minister at the end of July.

"I think that if that were to be the case that this had happened Boris Johnson will find himself in an untenable position in parliament.

"And I hope it would be untenable, not just because of the opposition, but because every member of the Conservative party that believes in our constitution would simply say 'it's over'," said Mr. Grieve.

The U.K. government intends to appeal the ruling at the U.K. Supreme Court in London next Tuesday.

"We are disappointed by today’s decision, and will appeal to the U.K. Supreme Court," said a government spokesman.

"The U.K. government needs to bring forward a strong domestic legislative agenda.

"Proroguing parliament is the legal and necessary way of delivering this," finished the spokesman.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Scottish National Party (S.N.P.), Ian Blackford, has written to Prime Minister Johnson demanding that he recall parliament in light of the ruling in Scotland.

"Following the judgement today of Scotland's highest civil court, I have written to Boris Johnson demanding he recalls Parliament and end this unlawful prorogation," Tweeted Mr. Blackford.

"Every day Parliament remains suspended, Boris Johnson and the UK government are shutting down democracy," he added.