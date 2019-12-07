‘It suits nobody to have border in Irish Sea’: Foster

Arlene Foster said she believes there will be opportunity for “significant influence” at Westminster after the general election.

Her Democratic Unionist Party’s 10 MPs helped prop-up the Tory government in the last Parliament.

(left to right) Vice President of the NI Chamber Ian Henry, Chief Executive the NI Chamber Ann McGregor, Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster and President of the NI Chamber John Healy at NI Chamber's 5 Leaders 5 Days event at Allstate NI in Belfast on Friday December 6, 2019. Photo: Industry/PA Wire

Mrs Foster said they scored “billions of additional investment” through their confidence and supply deal with the Conservative Party.

With the general election less than a week away, Mrs Foster said it is important for Northern Ireland to have a “strong voice” at Westminster.

She said: “I anticipate there will still be the opportunity for the largest party from Northern Ireland to have significant influence at Westminster after this election too.”

Turning to Brexit and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s proposed EU withdrawal agreement which the DUP opposed, Mrs Foster said her party wants an “acceptable deal”.

She added: “It is in all of our interests to see Brexit satisfactorily resolved. And in a manner which best suits Northern Ireland.

“The DUP voted against Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal on account of the risks to the economic and constitutional future of Northern Ireland.

“We will only support a deal that protects the economic and constitutional integrity of Northern Ireland.

“It suits no-one, even companies from the Irish Republic, to have barriers to business across the Irish Sea. We still want a sensible Brexit deal but it cannot introduce unacceptable impediments to trade.

“One of the difficulties with the deal on the table at the moment is that we are not leaving as one nation, part of the nation is being left behind and that’s why we need to change that deal and we need to make it better.”

At the election hustings the DUP leader reiterated her opposition to a Labour government.

She said: “I hope it is not a Jeremy Corbyn prime minister on December 13 because I think it’ll be a real problem not just for Northern Ireland but for the whole of the UK.”