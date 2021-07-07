Crossbench life peer, Baron Kilclooney, who served as MP for Strangford from 1983 to 2001, had just watched football teams Italy and Spain stand for their respective national anthems before the Euro 2021 semi-final in London on Tuesday evening.

The 'Marcha Real', which translates into English as the 'Royal March', is one of only four national anthems in the world with no official lyrics.

"Good grief," responded former England and Barcelona striker, Gary Lineker, with three laughing emojis.

"Dear God...," exclaimed Brian Moore.

"There's no words in the Spanish anthem," replied former Liverpool striker, Stan Collymore.

However, not everyone was as unforgiving.

Spain's Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Euro 2020 semi final match at Wembley Stadium, London. Inset: Baron Kilclooney.

"People here assuming that everyone knows everything," tweeted one man.

"Majority of people no doubt would think the Spanish anthem has words like almost every other one else.

"The question is only easy if you already know the answer," added the man.

Italy won the game on penalties and will now go on to face either England or Denmark in Sunday's final in London.

