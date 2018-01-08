James Brokenshire resigns: Factfile on former NI Secretary of State

Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire has resigned from government.

The Northern Ireland Office confirmed his decision this morning.

Mr Brokenshire has revealed he has a lesion on his lung..

The 50-year-old took the role in July 2016, replacing Theresa Villiers.

The MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup lives in Bexley with his wife Catherine and the couple’s three children.

He was appointed Secretary of State for Northern Ireland in July 2016.

Previously, he was a Minister at the Home Office, consecutively taking on the Crime Prevention, Security and Immigration briefs.

Mr Brokenshire is also a Member of Her Majesty's Most Honourable Privy Council.

Before entering Parliament Mr Brokenshire practised law for thirteen years at a large international law firm becoming a partner at the firm.

Prior to contesting the Old Bexley & Sidcup seat, he was the Member of Parliament for Hornchurch & Rainham (2005-2010); a member of the House of Commons Constitutional Affairs Select Committee (2005-6); and Shadow Minister for Crime Reduction (2006-10).

According to the Conservative party website, he enjoys watching cricket, jogging, listening to music and hill walking - particularly in the Highlands of Scotland.

