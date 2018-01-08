James Brokenshire tweets: Standing down will allow me to focus on family, my health and recovering from surgery

James Brokenshire, who today resigned as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland for health reasons, has taken to Twitter to thank well-wishers.

"Really appreciate all of the kind messages," he wrote.

"Standing down will allow me to focus completely on my family, my health and recovering from surgery speedily so that I can get back to frontline politics as early as I can.

"Not quite how I thought I’d mark my 50th birthday!"

Mr Brokenshire was appointed Secretary of State for Northern Ireland in July 2016. He was elected the Conservative MP for Old Bexley and Sidcup in 2010.

