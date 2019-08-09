Jamie Bryson: BBC’s forgery claim is a smear campaign against me

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson says claims that he forged a signature on a set of annual accounts is part of a BBC campaign to discredit him.

He is employed as a development worker for the West Winds Social and Cultural Institution in Ards.

The BBC reported that the 2017/18 accounts were signed off by somebody using the name of Independent Bangor Pastor Mark Gordon, but that a top handwriting expert had found it had been signed by Jamie Bryson.

Mr Bryson refused to say if he had signed the accounts but said the allegations were “part of an ongoing smear campaign by a cabal in the BBC against me to have me blacklisted and de-platformed”.

In a statement, Pastor Gordon said he independently examined the accounts and found them to be accurate.

He added that Mr Bryson “has not done anything wrong and I will be happy to meet with the PSNI and/or Charity Commission to answer any questions they might have”.